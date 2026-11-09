An employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed in a drone attack — the IAEA said nuclear safety was under threat

Today, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed as a result of a drone attack. In addition, an employee of the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant was killed as a result of a drone strike. The IAEA stated this and emphasized the violation of fundamental principles of nuclear safety, reports UNN.

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The IAEA received information that today an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was killed as a result of a drone attack. This is another incident affecting the plant’s personnel and creating an additional threat to nuclear safety and security amid the armed conflict. In addition, today an employee of the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant was killed as a result of a drone strike. This occurred several days after, according to reports, another ZNPP employee was killed in a drone attack.

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IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi strongly condemns these deadly strikes, emphasizing that they are unacceptable attacks that violate the fundamental principles of nuclear safety. Director General Grossi stated that any such attacks on nuclear power plant workers must be stopped immediately. He also added that all nuclear power plant personnel must be able to carry out their important work without undue stress or fear.

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