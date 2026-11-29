In Switzerland, 54.9% of referendum participants, according to preliminary results, supported easing restrictions on arms exports; however, the ban on supplying weapons to Ukraine will remain in force. This was reported by Swiss broadcaster SRF, writes UNN.

Details

A total of 45.1% of citizens opposed changes to the legislation on arms exports. The amendments to the War Materials Act provide for the possibility of supplying Swiss weapons to 36 partner states, including the United States, Israel, and a number of EU countries, even if they are involved in armed conflicts.

The reform also provides for abolishing the requirement to obtain Switzerland's consent for the re-export of weapons to third countries. At the same time, the government will retain the right to restrict supplies on the grounds of security, foreign policy, and compliance with neutrality.

Will Ukraine be able to receive Swiss weapons?

Despite the easing of export restrictions, a separate exception will apply to Ukraine: a ban both on the direct supply of Swiss weapons and on their transfer through third countries.

Supporters of the reform believe that it will help preserve the competitiveness of Switzerland's defense industry and meet the needs of its own army. Left-wing political forces and pacifist organizations, on the other hand, warn that easing the restrictions threatens the country's principle of neutrality.

Earlier, the Swiss Federal Council supported the changes proposed by parliament, but a coalition of left-wing parties challenged the decision by initiating a referendum.

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