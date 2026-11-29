On Sunday, November 29, Ukraine will experience a weak geomagnetic storm with a K-index of 3 (green level). This was reported by Meteoagent, according to UNN.

Details

Scientists note that on Saturday, November 28, there was a slight increase in geomagnetic activity due to the arrival of a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole on the Sun.

What is solar activity

Solar activity is a general term for all processes occurring on the Sun and associated with its changing magnetic field: sunspots, flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), solar wind streams, and coronal holes.

Solar activity is based on the 11-year solar cycle (the Schwabe cycle): the number of sunspots on the surface of the Sun increases from a minimum to a maximum and then decreases again. The more sunspots there are, the more frequently flares and ejections occur, and the more often geomagnetic storms reach Earth.

People who feel unwell should maintain their usual sleep schedule, ensure adequate water intake, and manage any existing medical conditions. In case of pronounced symptoms, they should consult a doctor.