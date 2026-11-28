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The first day of December in Ukraine will be frosty, with temperatures expected to fall to "minus" 13°, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, there will be no precipitation in Ukraine over the next three days, with only occasional light snow in Crimea, and rain tomorrow.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, with gusts of 15-22 m/s in the southern part of the country; on December 1, the wind will weaken in most regions.

Overnight temperatures will be 3-10° below zero; on November 29-30 in the western regions, and on December 1 throughout Ukraine, except the south, 7-13° below zero; daytime temperatures will be 0-6° below zero, and in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country, from 3° below zero to 3° above zero the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

Frosts down to 18° and wet snow: what the weather will be like at the end of November