President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against Russian developers and manufacturers of drones and robotic systems, as well as against suppliers to sanctioned enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

According to the Office of the President, the package targeting those providing logistical and material support to Russia’s military-industrial complex includes 44 Russian individuals and 31 Russian companies involved in the production and supply of products, high-precision industrial equipment, tools, components, and raw materials to Russian military enterprises; engaged in developing unmanned aerial systems and robotic complexes for the aggressor state; and training combat-drone operators. Russia uses all of this to strike people, Ukrainian cities and communities, and critical infrastructure, as well as on the front against Ukrainian soldiers.

Among them are: “Sapsan” – an enterprise that produces and supplies drones to the occupiers for waging war against Ukraine, and also cooperates with a research and production center that develops and manufactures “Shaheds” and components for “Iskanders,” which Russia uses to strike Ukraine; “Mavitekh” – a company that imports various components into Russia from China in circumvention of sanctions; and the “Signal” plant – a company that develops and manufactures drones for collecting intelligence data.

Some of these companies are already under EU, U.S., and Swiss sanctions. Ukraine will work with its partners to fully synchronize sanctions against these Russian companies, their founders, and directors in international jurisdictions.

Ukraine has imposed a new package of sanctions — who was targeted by the restrictions and why

The other package includes 37 Russian individuals and 36 Russian companies that manufacture and supply products to military enterprises and are engaged in developing unmanned aerial systems and robotic complexes.

Among them are: “Agregat” – an enterprise that manufactures helicopters, aircraft, and components for them, including the Su-34; “Rossi” – a manufacturer and supplier of unmanned aerial systems that produces up to 150 such systems per month and also trains operators; “Novy Rubezh” – a key developer and manufacturer of ground robotic platforms that Russia uses against Ukrainian soldiers and to transport ammunition; and military unit 15644, which operates the Kapustin Yar test site, from which Russia launches its “Oreshnik” missiles.