Donald Trump

Democrats promise to conduct thorough investigations into billionaires linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as determine how the American leader’s policies contributed to the growth of their profits, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

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For the elite circle of billionaires — allies of U.S. President Donald Trump who generously invested tens of millions of dollars in his election campaign, image-building projects, and cryptocurrency initiatives — Trump’s second administration has become a source of substantial profits. This was facilitated by relaxed oversight, tax breaks, federal contracts, and other privileges.

However, since Democrats won control of Congress in the midterm elections, investigations into the activities of a number of oligarchs from the MAGA camp (Trump supporters) working in the fields of high technology and cryptocurrency have been scheduled for 2027. According to Democratic lawmakers and experts, the focus will be on the benefits their companies — as well as the president himself — received thanks to his "transactional" style of governance.

Among Trump’s allies who are likely to become the subject of scrutiny by congressional committees are SpaceX tycoon Elon Musk, Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, and "crypto tycoons," including Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Members of Congress intend, among other things, to determine how Trump’s "pay-to-play" principle brought them financial and political dividends.

According to a Forbes report published in September, Trump’s personal wealth increased by $2.7 billion after his re-election as president in 2024 — largely thanks to "cryptocurrency projects and foreign deals."

In addition, Trump’s sons — Eric and Donald Jr. — have received substantial financial gains in technology, cryptocurrency, and other industries since their father returned to power. Congress is also expected to examine whether they used their connections with the Oval Office for personal gain.

In November, White House and Justice Department lawyers sent threatening letters to leading Democrats in Congress. They warned that if lawmakers began investigating the activities of Trump’s influential sponsors and their federal contracts, the lawmakers themselves could face scrutiny or even criminal prosecution.

Experts and legal scholars who have tracked Trump’s financial dealings — those that increased his personal wealth and the fortunes of his major sponsors — point to numerous signs that the ties between Trump, his key donors, and his business partners have harmed American democracy.

"The personal fortunes of Trump, his family, and his inner circle, as well as his image-building projects, are financed precisely by those technology tycoons whose own wealth and influence have grown thanks to the policies and actions of this administration," Cornell University economist Eswar Prasad said in an email. Earlier this year, Prasad sounded the alarm over Trump’s dealings with "crypto tycoons," telling The Guardian: "Trump and his family have been entirely unashamed about cozying up to crypto tycoons and have acted quite brazenly, applying a ‘pay-for-favor’ approach in this sector."

The publication notes that while investigations are only being planned in Congress, technology industry leaders led by Elon Musk have undoubtedly emerged as some of the main beneficiaries of Trump’s second administration.

Trump and the Republicans forged particularly close ties with Musk — the richest person in the world. In 2024, he spent nearly $300 million to help Trump win, and before that, about $450 million during the midterm elections, attempting — mostly unsuccessfully — to support Republican Party candidates.

Politico: Elon Musk was among the "biggest losers" of the U.S. election

According to a detailed report published this fall by the nonpartisan organization Democracy Defenders Fund, Musk’s companies received $6 billion in government contracts during the period when he headed Trump’s initiative called "Doge," aimed at cutting federal spending. Another $10 billion in contracts was received after he left that position last year.

In addition, the study states that 25 federal agencies or departments "took actions that benefited or potentially could have benefited his businesses."

The DDF report — "Trump and Musk, 17 Months Later" — also states that Musk’s net worth "has more than doubled since his departure from the Doge position in May 2025, rising from approximately $419 billion to between $900 billion and $1 trillion."

"The main conclusion is that the current government ethics framework allows the world’s richest person — a major political donor and former government official — to make billions from federal contracts while his companies receive favorable treatment from the government," the report’s conclusion states.

Before the election, Musk promised on X to retaliate against those who targeted him, writing: "Those who pick a fight with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come after them."

Separately, Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive after reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy raised concerns that China would gain significant access to Nvidia’s valuable microchips, appears to have benefited from the president’s pay-to-play style of governance.

Why Trump and Vance intervened in Huang’s return to Nvidia — media named the reason

Eleven days after Huang’s resignation, amid apparent pressure from Trump and other members of his administration, Nvidia announced his return as chief executive, prompting bipartisan concern and calls for hearings the following month.

In 2025, Huang was among the largest known donors to Trump’s value bank, reportedly contributing $25 million to finance the venture, according to Public Citizen, a liberal watchdog organization.

Moreover, Trump’s 2026 financial disclosures showed that Nvidia shares had been traded more than 100 times since his return to office, with the total value of the transactions ranging from $27 million to $97 million, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew).

Trump said that all of his stocks are managed exclusively by independent outside advisers and that he does not participate in stock trading. Trump has also repeatedly denied any conflicts of interest or self-dealing as president.

Trump made up to $15 million on Nvidia shares after Huang's return - media

Trump and his commerce secretary — billionaire Howard Lutnick — reportedly ignored national security intelligence warnings and allowed Nvidia to sell its advanced chips to the Singaporean data-center company Megaspeed. Until August 2025, the firm was run by Alice Huang — an alleged spy who had an affair with Jensen Huang.

According to media reports, Alice Huang maintained contact with Chinese intelligence services for several months. During the same period, her firm sold some of Nvidia’s advanced chips to other data centers in Southeast Asia linked to China. Some of these shipments raised suspicions that the chips may have been illegally diverted to the PRC. The situation drew criticism from both political parties and also led to divisions within the administration itself.

In addition, a number of major cryptocurrency companies benefited from the administration’s lax regulation of the industry. Among them was Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform. Last year, as part of a complex deal, Binance helped the Trump family’s cryptocurrency project — World Liberty Financial (launched only in the fall of 2024) — raise $2 billion from a state investment fund backed by Abu Dhabi.

According to financial disclosures, Trump earned more than $1.4 billion from World Liberty and other cryptocurrency projects in 2025. This amounted to approximately two-thirds of the total income of $2.2 billion reported in his 2025 financial disclosures.

Responding to journalists’ questions about his substantial profits over the past year, Trump said: "You know why I make a profit? Because the stock market is going up. Everyone is making a profit."

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Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty in 2023 to violating anti-money-laundering laws and the sanctions regime. Binance agreed to pay the government $4.3 billion in fines and restitution. Zhao, who reportedly owns 90% of Binance’s shares, served a four-month prison sentence and, at the end of last year, received a pardon from Trump—a move that caused considerable controversy.

After winning the election and securing a second presidential term, Trump issued a series of executive orders aimed at supporting the cryptocurrency industry. In particular, regulatory requirements and oversight by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were loosened. This marked a significant change in course compared with Joe Biden’s presidency—it was precisely the kind of step Trump had promised to take during his appearance at a major Bitcoin conference in mid-2024. Cryptocurrency moguls and affiliated groups invested tens of millions in the midterm elections, mostly seeking to defeat Democrats. Legal experts and economists now see sufficient grounds to investigate the close ties between Trump and his allies among cryptocurrency and technology oligarchs.

Trump is ready to pardon Musk and his aides - what the congressional elections have to do with it

Former Federal Election Commission General Counsel Larry Noble said: "Despite the efforts of Musk and other technology and crypto oligarchs, they will now face members of Congress who will question their past actions and plans for the future, as well as demand answers about their transactional and mutually beneficial relationships with Trump, rather than meaningless photo opportunities and compliments.

"They have just realized that democracy is not some kind of computer game or theoretical idea. It is voters exercising their power in real time, and the voters were dissatisfied."

Prasad expressed similar concerns.

He said: "Trump and his cronies openly used their influence and distorted the political apparatus they now control to favor technology moguls who are equally open about their direct and indirect paybacks to Trump, his family and associates, as well as about his political and other affairs."

Several incoming chairs of House and Senate committees said they would launch investigations that would partly concern leading billionaires, including Musk.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, who will chair the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who will chair the Banking Committee, will likely continue investigating some technology and cryptocurrency moguls who benefited from their close ties to Trump.

The House is also expected to launch a new investigation into some oligarchs linked to Trump, led by California’s Robert Garcia, who will chair the House Oversight Committee, and Maryland’s Jamie Raskin, who intends to chair the House Judiciary Committee.

In an email, Raskin pointed to several specific issues Congress would investigate, including foreign investors in World Liberty Financial and Trump’s pardon of Zhao.

"Four days before Trump took office (in 2025), a firm backed by the UAE national security adviser reportedly agreed to pay $500 million for a 49% stake in World Liberty, the Trump family’s crypto venture," Raskin said.

"By May, the Trump administration had announced a deal that would give the UAE access to advanced American artificial intelligence chips. Congress will examine whether doing business with President Zhao's family helped secure a pardon, or whether it helped the UAE gain access to these chips."

Raskin also noted that the hundreds of billions received from wealthy donors would be investigated.

"Some technology executives who sat behind Trump at his inauguration run companies that are now helping pay for his billionaire ballroom. What business did these companies have with the administration when they lined up to finance his vanity project? When Democrats take the initiative, we will investigate the administration's rampant conflicts of interest and write legislation to end this widespread selfishness."

In November, administration lawyers sent sharply worded letters to several Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives, warning that if they conducted aggressive investigations into Trump's closest associates, they could face intense scrutiny and possibly even criminal prosecution.

Todd Blanche, a loyal Trump supporter, said on CNN in early November that Democrats "do nothing but threaten everything that is happening in this administration" and hinted that criminal cases could be brought against members of Congress.

The very next day, White House Counsel Will Scharf launched an unprecedented attack on Congress's constitutional powers. In a letter to Garcia, he said that oversight investigations "could cross the line and become an outright crime." He accused Garcia of intending to "go beyond" Congress's authority.

Garcia firmly rejected these legal threats. "What Todd Blanche is doing right now is a threat," Garcia said on CNN. "He is threatening our committee. He is trying to prevent us from carrying out real oversight."

And on November 11, Garcia issued a forceful response to Scharf: "Donald Trump appears to have something to hide. Let's be clear: Congress's authority is grounded in Article I of the Constitution, not in permission from the White House."

Raskin also pushed back against attacks from the administration.

He said: "The president's lawyers should stop these ridiculous claims about 'Congressional retribution.' That is their way of operating, not ours. We in Congress will do our jobs despite all these attacks and tirades. In fact, they would be better off using this time to get their own paperwork in order."

Experts and former prosecutors call the legal threats from Trump's lawyers an intimidation tactic that will not affect the planned investigations and will not withstand scrutiny in court.

"The Trump administration has established a symbiotic relationship with technology billionaires," said former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, who now teaches law at the University of Michigan. Representatives of the technology sector contribute to election campaigns and donate money to Trump's image-building projects, while the Trump administration, in turn, shields them from accountability or government regulation. Both sides fear investigations that could cut off this unchecked flow of money. In my view, these threats of criminal prosecution are part of the old strategy that the best defense is an offense.