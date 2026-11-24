Jensen Huang and Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump earned up to $15 million on his shares in Nvidia after their value surged amid the unexpected return of Jensen Huang as chief executive of the American chipmaker, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

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Huang, who co-founded the company in 1993, had previously been removed by the board of directors over allegations involving three affairs — including one with a woman suspected of spying for China, as well as with two female employees. However, Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated him after intervention by the US president.

Why Trump and Vance intervened in Huang’s return to Nvidia — media named the reason

"Let’s put it this way: I talked to them," Trump told CNBC on Monday. "And I convinced them… I made this deal."

According to financial disclosures submitted by the US president to the Office of Government Ethics (as first reported by the Financial Times), as of September 30 — the date for which the latest data is available — he may have owned 370,000 Nvidia shares.

On Monday, Nvidia shares soared 31.5% in value, increasing the company’s market capitalization by approximately $950 billion. When Huang returned to the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, he was greeted like a hero: crowds of employees chanted, "Jensen, Jensen, Jensen!".

According to a BBC analysis based on Trump’s government financial disclosures from the past two years, he bought Nvidia shares worth between $23 million and $86 million. In addition, since returning to the presidency, he has sold part of his stake, making a profit of between $3.5 million and $10.2 million (according to the same disclosures).

Nvidia returned Jensen Huang to the position of CEO

Huang’s unexpected and controversial return to the leadership of Nvidia — a company at the center of the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom — triggered a sharp rise in stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday.

Shares rose sharply on exchanges in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Australia as the AI-related sector regained momentum after several turbulent months. Taiwan’s TW50 index jumped 9.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi index rose 6.5%; chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics led the gains. Japan’s Nikkei index rose by nearly 4%. European stock markets were generally stable.

In the United States, stock markets opened lower: the S&P 500 index lost 0.4%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq index fell 1.8%. At the start of trading, Nvidia shares dropped 6%. Shares of AI company Anthropic, which conducted a record stock offering last week, fell 8.3% at the start of trading to $80.34, below its IPO price of $83.

This followed a rise on Wall Street on Monday. In recent months, shares of AI-related companies have shown extremely volatile dynamics. This has been driven by concerns about the sector’s high level of debt (needed to finance the development of AI infrastructure), as well as the prospect of tighter regulation in the US after Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections.

Ruben Gallego, a Democratic senator from Arizona, wrote on social media platform X: "We need to find out what stock transactions took place before the news was announced. This White House administration is the most corrupt in history." He later added: "Perhaps Trump was the one who started the collapse of the AI ‘bubble’."

In addition

Roger Lee, head of equity-market strategy at investment bank Cavendish, said: "Given Nvidia’s central role in financing capital expenditures for AI development, the consequences of Huang’s return [to the position] could be very serious. Drawing a parallel with the global financial crisis: have some technology company executives become so systemically important to the future of AI and US leadership in the latest technological revolution that they can no longer be fired?"

Questions regarding the required amount of funding and future monetization remain open. And the dependence of AI’s success on Huang may, paradoxically, only heighten these concerns—especially given that Anthropic shares fell despite the broad market rally yesterday\".

According to economists, Huang’s return signals a higher likelihood of an interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while reducing the risk that the artificial-intelligence “bubble” could burst in the near term.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said: “As concerns about a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence recede, markets have once again begun pricing in a scenario of tighter monetary policy by the Fed in the coming months.

Thus, regarding the next meeting in December, markets are once again fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike in their forecasts.”