The Verkhovna Rada recommended that the government review the conditions for businesses operating during a "yellow" alert. The relevant decision was adopted on November 24, UNN reports.

The issue concerns reviewing the restriction on businesses operating without shelters.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Resolution No. 16207, recommending that the government review the conditions for businesses operating during a yellow level of air threat. It was supported by 302 members of parliament.

The document provides for the possibility of businesses continuing to operate without mandatory shelters, provided that employees give their written consent.

Businesses must also notify employees and visitors about an air raid alert, conduct briefings, and ensure safety measures.

In addition, parliament adopted Resolution No. 16191, appealing to the government with a recommendation to amend Resolution No. 1092 of September 4, 2026. It was supported by 301 members of parliament.

The document proposes allowing businesses that do not have temporary or permanent shelters in their premises or on their territory to continue operating during a yellow level of air raid alert with the consent of employees.

"The Rada supported Resolution No. 16027, which I introduced with my colleagues, obliging the government to review the decision banning work during a yellow alert. The entrepreneur decides for themselves whether to work during a yellow alert. The employee decides for themselves whether to stop working and go to a shelter. The business’s only obligation is to warn about the alert. That’s all. The state should not be a source of stress for business," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Tax Committee explained the substance of the appeal on social media.

According to him, the complementary Resolution No. 16191 on this issue, introduced by MPs Ihor Fris and Taras Batenko, was also supported.

"All factions and groups spoke out and stated that neither the requirements nor the deadlines in the government’s decision were realistic. Now, following parliament’s vote, the government is obliged to urgently review its decision," Zhelezniak claims.

Context

On September 3, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Resolution No. 1092, which introduced the classification of air raid alerts by level of danger. Yellow means a drone attack. Red means an increased threat of a missile or combined strike.

At the same time, the conditions for businesses to continue operating during a yellow level were established. During a yellow-level alert, businesses were allowed to continue operating "provided that safety requirements are strictly observed" and visitors and staff have access to shelters. Where this is still not available, the government gave three months to resolve the issue, until the beginning of December.

At the end of October, the government proposed updating the procedure for businesses operating during a yellow level of air raid alert, providing additional time to equip shelters and differentiated requirements for their capacity.

By March 4, military administrations were to collect information on businesses’ compliance with the requirements. Based on the results, the government said it would make further decisions.