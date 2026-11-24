Ukrainian broadcaster "Suspilne Broadcasting," which is responsible for organizing Ukraine's Eurovision selection, published the longlist for the 2027 Eurovision selection. It includes 18 performers who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the international contest, which will take place in the city of Burgas, Bulgaria, UNN writes.

Who is on the longlist

The longlist for the 2027 national selection is as follows:

ANKA. Epolets. FOLKULAKA. GANNA. HITS’ FACTORY. melos. Mia Ramari. Povin’. SKYLERR. SPOKUSY. Stasya. Vlad Darwin. YAGODY. YAKAYA. YARIMA. Kazanna. Solidni liudy. Uliana Shuba.

This year's list was compiled from 217 applications, including 153 solo performers and 48 bands.

"Finally, the longlist for the 2027 national selection is ready! This is my third national selection as a music producer, as well as an author and musician. I know perfectly well how much soul, how much energy and resources you invest in each track. I know that every song is your child, which you carried and came to love with all your heart. There are many applications, and among them are both new names and artists who are well known to all of you. Our scene is very diverse, and I am very grateful to everyone who created their best song this year. Each of you has your own face, your own style, your own character. And each of you will have this chance to go down in the history of Ukrainian music—and perhaps world music," said music producer Dmytro Shurov (Pianoboy).

When to expect the performances

The audition date has not yet been determined.

"In the near future, the selected participants will audition, and the finalists of the 2027 national selection will be chosen," the organizers said.

Among the longlist participants who do not make it onto the list of finalists based on the audition results, an online ranking vote will be held—it will determine one more finalist.

At the final of the national selection, which "will take place in February 2027," at least seven performers will participate. As in previous years, the winner of the national selection will be determined by the votes of the jury and the viewers.

When and where Eurovision 2027 will take place

The 71st Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Bulgaria for the first time, following the victory of singer DARA with the song "Bangaranga". The contest will be held in the Bulgarian coastal city of Burgas, at the "Arena Burgas" venue.

The semifinals will take place on May 11 and 13, and the grand final on May 15 at the new sports and entertainment venue "Arena Burgas".

36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition