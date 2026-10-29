36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition

Ukraine has joined the list of 36 countries that have officially confirmed their participation in the international song contest "Eurovision 2027." Next year, the contest will be held in the Bulgarian city of Burgas, and Canada will take part for the first time. This was reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, citing the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), writes UNN.

Details

According to the organizers, the 71st Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May 2027. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, while the final will be held on May 15.

In addition to Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and other countries have already confirmed their participation. At the same time, North Macedonia will return to the contest after a four-year hiatus.

The number of Eurovision participants may increase further

So far, broadcasters from 36 countries have confirmed their participation in the contest, but the final list may expand. In particular, Slovenia and Spain have not yet decided whether to participate. The European Broadcasting Union has given them until December to decide.

Ireland boycotts the "Eurovision" Song Contest for the second time over Israel's participation and the war in Gaza

According to the preliminary plan, representatives of 31 countries will perform in the two semi-finals. Twenty performers will advance to the final, where they will be joined by representatives of the host country, Bulgaria, and four countries that automatically qualify for the final: France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

In the semi-finals, the results will be determined by viewers, while in the final, both viewers and a professional jury will vote.

The allocation of countries between the semi-finals will be announced after the draw, scheduled to take place in Burgas in January 2027.

It will be recalled that the winner of Eurovision 2026 was Bulgarian representative Dara.

The Netherlands is boycotting Eurovision again due to Israel's participation