36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition

$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
11:55 PM • 1556 views
Hackers breached Moldova’s government systems and stole the data of nearly a third of the country’s population
11:16 PM • 3852 views
Trump’s deal with putin on the supply of Russian diesel did not help lower fuel prices in the US – WSJ
10:37 PM • 6110 views
Putin called Elon Musk a "genius" after his criticism of Zelenskyy and said he was in contact with the billionaire
09:59 PM • 6984 views
Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back
09:17 PM • 9500 views
The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4
October 28, 06:10 PM • 21486 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?
October 28, 04:56 PM • 17405 views
In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 36396 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
October 28, 12:00 PM • 40892 views
EU prepares team for peace talks in Abu Dhabi - media
October 28, 10:28 AM • 33911 views
State Budget for 2027 passed its first reading in Verkhovna Rada - what is included and what comes next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.5m/s
72%
757mm
Popular news
The break with Russia is deepening: Armenia has refused to resume its participation in the CSTOOctober 28, 03:11 PM • 7968 views
"Pimp or gigolo?": Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski accused Nawrocki of procuringPhotoOctober 28, 04:30 PM • 4912 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideoOctober 28, 05:35 PM • 11051 views
Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED displayPhotoOctober 28, 05:51 PM • 8608 views
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideoOctober 28, 06:17 PM • 9490 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 21486 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 36396 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 30115 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 37072 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 57207 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Mao Zedong
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Belarus
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition12:06 AM • 238 views
Police have completed the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death and named the official cause11:05 PM • 994 views
Taylor Swift revealed how a famous singer planted thousands of crickets on her and ruined her sleep for several months10:05 PM • 1780 views
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideoOctober 28, 06:17 PM • 9614 views
Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED displayPhotoOctober 28, 05:51 PM • 8734 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
SWIFT
The Times
Social network

36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

At least 36 countries will take part in Eurovision 2027 in Burgas, including Ukraine. Canada will make its debut, while North Macedonia will return.

36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition

Ukraine has joined the list of 36 countries that have officially confirmed their participation in the international song contest "Eurovision 2027." Next year, the contest will be held in the Bulgarian city of Burgas, and Canada will take part for the first time. This was reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, citing the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), writes UNN.

Details

According to the organizers, the 71st Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May 2027. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, while the final will be held on May 15.

In addition to Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and other countries have already confirmed their participation. At the same time, North Macedonia will return to the contest after a four-year hiatus.

The number of Eurovision participants may increase further

So far, broadcasters from 36 countries have confirmed their participation in the contest, but the final list may expand. In particular, Slovenia and Spain have not yet decided whether to participate. The European Broadcasting Union has given them until December to decide.

Ireland boycotts the "Eurovision" Song Contest for the second time over Israel's participation and the war in Gaza17.09.26, 19:41 • 6367 views

According to the preliminary plan, representatives of 31 countries will perform in the two semi-finals. Twenty performers will advance to the final, where they will be joined by representatives of the host country, Bulgaria, and four countries that automatically qualify for the final: France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

In the semi-finals, the results will be determined by viewers, while in the final, both viewers and a professional jury will vote.

The allocation of countries between the semi-finals will be announced after the draw, scheduled to take place in Burgas in January 2027.

It will be recalled that the winner of Eurovision 2026 was Bulgarian representative Dara.

The Netherlands is boycotting Eurovision again due to Israel's participation27.10.26, 14:55 • 20852 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Latvia
North Macedonia
Finland
Canada
Slovenia
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Bulgaria
Italy
Spain
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland