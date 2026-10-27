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The Netherlands is boycotting Eurovision again due to Israel's participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The Dutch broadcaster NPO has withdrawn from Eurovision 2027 due to public sensitivity surrounding Israel's participation. The contest will be broadcast.

The Netherlands is boycotting Eurovision again due to Israel's participation

The Netherlands will not participate in the next Eurovision Song Contest, its broadcaster NPO said on Tuesday, citing the "sensitivity" surrounding Israel's participation. UNN reports this with reference to AFP.

Details

"We have known for some time that Israel's participation elicits various reactions in society and leads to discussions and divisions... therefore, after consultations with the Broadcasters' Council, NPO has decided to withdraw from participation in 2027," NPO Director of Media Jurre Bosman said in a statement.

NPO Executive Chair Jet de Ranitz acknowledged that this would disappoint many Dutch Eurovision fans and stressed that the contest would still be broadcast on public broadcasters.

However, he said: "We must conclude that it is still too early to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027."

"Because of the sensitivity surrounding the issues currently being discussed, we have decided to take a step back for now," De Ranitz added.

The contest was recently hit by a wave of boycotts over Israel's participation, in protest against the country's deadly offensive in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas militants' attacks in 2023.

Earlier this month, the Czech public broadcaster also withdrew from participation, but cited cost-cutting as the reason.

Ireland has already announced that it will not participate, while the head of Spain's public broadcaster spoke in support of a boycott.

Ireland boycotts the "Eurovision" Song Contest for the second time over Israel's participation and the war in Gaza17.09.26, 19:41 • 6360 views

This is only the second time that the Dutch broadcaster has withdrawn from the competition.

Israel allowed to participate in Eurovision: Netherlands, Spain and Ireland to boycott the contest04.12.25, 20:29 • 6525 views

Julia Shramko

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