President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar will meet in Zakarpattia, Ukraine, where the head of the Hungarian government is traveling on November 24 for the first time since 2015. Magyar himself reported this on Facebook, UNN writes.

Today I am traveling to Zakarpattia, where I will hold talks with the President of Ukraine and meet with leaders of the Hungarian community. Together with Minister Anita Orbán, I will visit several Hungarian institutions. This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Ukraine since 2015 - Magyar wrote.

Update

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that the leaders were to hold talks by the end of November. According to him, over the past six months, Ukraine and Hungary have made significant progress in restoring and normalizing bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister noted that on December 3, Ukraine and Hungary will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The sides worked to "fill cooperation with concrete projects that will benefit both states."

Zelenskyy and Magyar to meet by the end of November — Ministry of Foreign Affairs