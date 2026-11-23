Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing for new missile strikes, UNN reports.

Our intelligence has information about the Russians preparing for new strikes. Please, I ask you to respond to missile threat alerts and take care of yourselves. It is important that such alerts are also responded to in the United States and other countries on which the supply of antiballistic systems to protect our cities and infrastructure depends - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that every Patriot missile in Ukraine means one less for Russia, one less expression of its contempt for diplomacy and human life.

The war continues only because Russia believes in its ability to kill and destroy. It must be stopped. This Russian war must be stopped. We must help Ukraine protect lives. Patriot missiles are needed here, in Ukraine; we are very much looking forward to the relevant decisions by the United States - Zelenskyy added.

To remind you

In Dymer, Kyiv region, emergency and rescue operations following the deadly Russian attack have been completed.