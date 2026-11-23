The failure of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko to appear at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission could have serious reputational consequences for the anti-corruption bodies and lead to a further loss of public trust. If a meeting is missed without valid reasons, the commission has the right to decide to compel any of the invited persons to appear. Attorney Vitalii Fedirko said this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

On November 18, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the “Carthage-2” case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and SAP, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption bodies to be summoned to the TSC meeting.

After this, TSC Chairman and MP Oleksii Honcharenko stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to the TSC meeting on November 23 at 12:00.

However, none of the invitees appeared at the TSC on Monday; they are being summoned again to a commission meeting, this time being offered the opportunity to choose a convenient date themselves: November 25, December 7, or December 11.

The obligation to appear before the TSC is provided for by law

Attorney Vitalii Fedirko explained that everyone summoned to the TSC is obliged to appear in person at the meeting and provide explanations, as this obligation is provided for by law.

He emphasized that the independence of the anti-corruption bodies and their special status do not exempt the leadership of NABU and SAP from participating in parliamentary oversight. Nor may the heads delegate a representative in their place if the TSC summons them personally.

An invitation from the TSC is not a request, but an official summons במסגרת parliamentary oversight. The law expressly provides that officials of state authorities are obliged to appear at the invitation of an investigative commission and give truthful testimony or explanations regarding circumstances known to them. There are no special exceptions for the NABU Director and SAP Head that would allow them not to appear at the meeting. The independence of these bodies does not exempt their heads from the obligation to be accountable to parliament within the framework of a lawfully established TSC - Fedirko explained.

The attorney added that the law allows information protected by law, including the secrecy of a pretrial investigation, not to be disclosed. But this does not mean that the heads of the anti-corruption bodies may completely refuse to answer the commission’s questions.

Questions concerning procedures, work organization, possible conflicts of interest, their own conduct, and circumstances that do not constitute a legally protected secret may entirely be subject to consideration by the TSC. They must clearly distinguish what they cannot comment on from what they are obliged to explain - he stated.

The TSC may decide to compel appearance

Fedirko also drew attention to the consequences, provided for by law, of officials failing to appear without valid reasons.

If an official fails to appear at a meeting without a valid reason, the commission has the right to decide to compel their appearance, with enforcement ensured by the National Police. In addition, the law provides for liability for failure to comply with the lawful demands of the TSC. Valid reasons for nonappearance may exist, but the commission must be notified of such circumstances in advance. The fact of nonappearance and its reasons must be properly recorded - the attorney emphasized.

Silence may intensify public suspicions

According to the attorney, the personal participation of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Klymenko is extremely important.

Serhiy Duka publicly made specific accusations against the heads of these bodies. That is precisely why they should not simply dismiss these statements or call them absurd, but come and clearly explain their position. Silence or refusal to participate may be perceived by society as an attempt to avoid answering questions or conceal certain circumstances - he believes.

Fedirko added that if the questions concern private life or family members, the law allows closed meetings to be held in order to protect human rights and prevent the disclosure of private information. Therefore, in his view, such circumstances should not become a reason to avoid dialogue altogether.

“There is no need to go on a business trip and hide.” Honcharenko urged Kryvonos to attend the TSC meeting and answer questions

To recap

On Monday, 23 November, the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Special Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defence sector, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law voted in favor of forcibly bringing Mykhailo Fedorov to the meeting on 7 December. The National Police is responsible for implementing the decision.

Presiding MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported that Mykhailo Fedorov had been duly invited three times to testify before the Temporary Investigative Commission, specifically on 31 August, 4 September, and 14 September.