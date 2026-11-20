Head of the Verkhovna Rada TSC, MP Oleksii Honcharenko

The Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, must personally attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission and answer questions that arose following statements by SBU Major General Serhii Duka. Calling the information voiced “nonsense” is not enough, while demonstrative silence amounts to discrediting NABU. This was stated by the head of the TSC, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Oleksii Honcharenko, Duka’s statements regarding the leadership of NABU and SAPO require a response from the heads of the anti-corruption bodies themselves.

"I am surprised that they did not contact me themselves and ask to attend the next meeting. A state governed by the rule of law cannot be one in which we have questions for some people but not for others because they are "good guys." It is like imagining the US Senate summoning the CIA but not the FBI because the FBI is liked by CNN. That does not happen. And it will not happen," the MP stressed.

He separately drew attention to personal questions concerning NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, which have become the subject of public discussion.

"And now, something personal about Kryvonos. Mistakes often happen in life. Some people make big ones, some small ones. For some, they are fatal. But it will not be possible to hide and refuse to answer for them. What Kryvonos is accused of REQUIRES an answer from the NABU director. One cannot say "it is nonsense" when there is a criminal case, an amnesty, the mother of an adopted son giving testimony, and so on. This is the wrong story. Skeletons in the closet are painful, but they will have to be brought out, and one will have to deal with them anyway," Honcharenko stated.

In the MP’s opinion, the NABU head’s refusal to participate in the meeting or his silence harms the reputation of the body itself.

"This demonstrative silence, this display of disrespect toward Parliament and the people of Ukraine, is precisely what DIS CREDITS NABU, not the TSC meeting. Therefore, right now, the greatest harm to NABU is being caused by Semen Kryvonos himself. He must come. He must answer. He must explain," he stressed.

Honcharenko recalled that at one point he was among the 13 members of parliament who voted against abolishing the independence of NABU and SAPO. He stated that he continues to defend the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure.

"Therefore, we are waiting for everyone invited to attend the TSC meeting on Monday. There is no need to go on a business trip and hide. This is disrespect toward Parliament. It always ends badly," Honcharenko added.

Context

On November 18, SBU Major General Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the field of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption bodies to be summoned to a TSC meeting.

After that, the head of the TSC, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to the TSC meeting on November 23 at 12:00.

However, media outlets later reported that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos would be unable to attend the TSC meeting on Monday because of a business trip.

The failure of the NABU and SAPO heads to appear at the Temporary Special Commission meeting will look like an attempt to avoid answering questions or conceal certain circumstances, a lawyer says.