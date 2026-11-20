Oleksandr Klymenko and Semen Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko are due to appear before the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on Monday and provide explanations regarding questions that arose concerning them following statements by SBU Major General Serhii Duka. If the heads of the anti-corruption bodies evade participation or fail to provide specific answers, this will only intensify public suspicions regarding their possible unlawful actions. Lawyer Rostyslav Kravets expressed this opinion in a comment to UNN.

Why were the heads of NABU and SAPO summoned to the Temporary Investigative Commission?

The day before, on November 18, SBU Major General Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the areas of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was retaliation against him by NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption bodies to be summoned to a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.

After that, the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission and Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission on November 23 at 12:00.

Lawyer Rostyslav Kravets believes that the personal participation of the heads of NABU and SAPO in the Temporary Investigative Commission following Serhii Duka’s statements is extremely important.

"The heads of NABU and SAPO should not simply brush aside these statements, call them absurd, or deny them wholesale; they should come and clearly explain their position. Silence or refusal to participate in such a meeting may be perceived by society as an attempt to avoid answering questions or conceal certain circumstances. This is especially true if the questions concern the heads themselves, their relatives, possible conflicts of interest, declarations, or other circumstances that have become the subject of public accusations. They must clearly distinguish what constitutes the secrecy of a pretrial investigation or a state secret from what they can explain openly, - the lawyer said.

The independence of NABU and SAPO does not exempt them from accountability

He added that if the questions concern private life or family members, the law allows closed meetings to be held so as not to violate human rights or disclose private information, and therefore this should not be a reason to completely avoid dialogue.

The heads of NABU and SAPO will not attend the temporary investigative commission to which they were invited: General Duka suggested why

"If they evade participation or fail to provide specific explanations, this will certainly intensify public suspicions regarding possible unlawful actions and the transparency of these bodies’ work. At the same time, the very fact of NABU’s and SAPO’s independence does not mean that they are not accountable. The Law on NABU, in particular, provides for reporting to Parliament and external audit mechanisms. The independence of a body means that Parliament has no right to interfere in specific criminal proceedings, but this does not exempt its leadership from the obligation to report on its general activities and answer legitimate questions," Rostyslav Kravets emphasized.

In his view, the reputational consequences if Klymenko and Kryvonos fail to attend the meeting may be even more serious than the legal consequences.

Bodies that themselves demand maximum transparency from other officials cannot at the same time avoid uncomfortable questions about their own activities. If they do not attend or attempt to respond with general phrases, no PR campaigns, statements, or engagement of loyal commentators will be able to fully compensate for the loss of public trust. People will expect not informational noise, but specific explanations. Therefore, speaking frankly, I believe that the heads of NABU and SAPO should attend the meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission, provide the clearest and most specific answers possible to all questions that do not involve information protected by law, and not attempt to avoid providing explanations. Such conduct would be the best way to demonstrate openness, accountability, and a willingness to defend their reputation not with words, but with concrete actions, - the lawyer noted.

He also added that the legislation expressly provides for the obligation of officials of state authorities to appear when summoned by a temporary investigative commission and to provide explanations. The law establishes no special exceptions for the heads of NABU and SAPO that would allow them to ignore such summonses. The lawyer emphasized that the heads of anti-corruption agencies may withhold information constituting a secret of a pre-trial investigation or another secret protected by law. However, this does not exempt them from the need to answer questions regarding the organization of work, procedures, possible conflicts of interest, and other circumstances that are not subject to restricted access.

Rostyslav Kravets added that, in the event of failure to appear without valid reasons, the TSC may adopt a corresponding decision, which will be enforced by the National Police. He also said that the legislation provides for liability for failure to comply with the requirements of a temporary investigative commission, including a fine ranging from two to three thousand tax-free minimum incomes of citizens.

“What is all this for?”: SBU General Duka said that NABU and SAPO have become a lever of influence over the country’s leadership

Recall

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had uncovered an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing improper benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered that Serhii Duka be held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he did not have the ability to pay such bail independently and denied intending to flee from the investigation.

After the court’s decision, SBU personnel began raising funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pre-trial detention center, SBU personnel defending Ukraine’s independence on the front lines also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had joined the fundraising for the bail directly from the front line.