On November 19, the first-ever trilateral meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin took place in Shenzhen, China. The talks, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, lasted approximately an hour and a half and concluded with the publication of a joint peace declaration. However, the document contained no specific decisions on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

What the leaders of the three countries agreed on, why the Ukrainian issue was left out of the final declaration, and what consequences this may have for Kyiv was examined by UNN.

Historic meeting in Shenzhen: how the talks unfolded

The trilateral talks took place on November 19 at the Kylin Villa state residence in Shenzhen, China. The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, who hosted the American and Russian leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Before the talks began, the leaders called the meeting "historic" and emphasized the need to maintain dialogue among the world's largest powers. Trump said that the United States, China, and Russia had the ability to influence international security and the resolution of global conflicts. Xi Jinping, for his part, noted that cooperation among major powers was an important condition for maintaining peace.

Certain nuances of diplomatic protocol observed during the meeting of the leaders of the three countries became a separate topic of discussion among international-policy analysts. Most of them concerned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Thus, the Chinese president did not come to the airport to meet the Russian leader. Instead, Xi Jinping personally chose to meet his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump, at the foot of the aircraft stairs. Putin, meanwhile, was welcomed in China by a representative of the country's leadership, which formally constitutes a lower level of protocol. In addition, Putin was also positioned apart from Xi Jinping and Trump in the group photo: the Russian leader stood next to the Chinese president's wife. An interesting moment also occurred during the gala dinner marking the opening of the APEC summit: Donald Trump's appearance in the hall was preceded by the U.S. anthem, while Vladimir Putin was not greeted with the Russian national anthem, as expected, but with the "Trepak"—a lively Russian dance from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker." Moreover, after the guests were seated in the hall, Putin was not given a place next to the U.S. president and the Chinese leader. The Russian president was seated at a separate table.

Political scientists and analysts were divided in their views.

Some believe that in this way China rather transparently hinted to Russia that, for official Beijing, friendly relations with Washington were more important than diplomacy with Moscow. These details, which emerged during the reception of the Russian president, were also linked to China's desire to show the world that the country could speak with the United States on an equal footing, without needing Russia's mediation and regardless of what its leader thought about it. In other words, a meeting that was supposed to become a showcase for Vladimir Putin's return to high-level politics was effectively turned by Xi into a defeat, as he did not want his country to serve as the venue for it.

However, there are also opposing views. In particular, experts believe that the trip to China for the trilateral meeting itself can be regarded as a certain success for Moscow. After all, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, few world leaders have invited Vladimir Putin to engage in dialogue in such a format, with the exception of the countries belonging to the CSTO, several African states, and the United States, whose president wished to meet with the Russian leader in Anchorage over the war in Ukraine.

In addition, before the trilateral summit, Trump held separate talks with Xi and Putin. According to the Kremlin, the main topic of the U.S.-Russian meeting was the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov. At the same time, the talks between the three leaders covered a broader range of issues: international security, nuclear weapons, the situation in the Middle East, energy, and opportunities for diplomatic resolution of conflicts.

After the closed-door portion of the talks ended, there was no joint press conference. Trump flew out of the PRC, while the Chinese and Russian sides released a joint declaration.

Trump, Xi and Putin have arrived in China: what is known about the APEC summit and whether Ukraine will be discussed there

Declaration on peace: what the United States, China, and Russia agreed on

The main public outcome of the meeting was a joint declaration by the leaders of the three states, the text of which was published by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document consists of four main provisions.

The first concerns reforming the United Nations. The United States, China, and Russia declared their readiness to promote changes that should increase the UN's effectiveness in responding to international challenges and ensuring global security.

The second provision is devoted to energy. The three states declared their intention to increase the production and supply of petroleum products, as well as to support the stability of global energy flows.

The third point concerns international justice. The leaders emphasized the importance of the principle of state consent and respect for the immunity of state officials. The document also states that abuse of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and similar institutions is inadmissible.

The fourth provision is devoted to nuclear security. The parties confirmed that a nuclear war cannot have winners and must never be waged. They also agreed to continue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The final point takes on particular significance following the expiration in February 2026 of the New START treaty, which limited the strategic nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia.

However, no new legally binding arms-control agreement was presented following the summit. Also, despite the document's title, the declaration contains no provisions on ending the war in Ukraine, withdrawing Russian troops, security guarantees for Kyiv, or specific timelines for a peaceful settlement.

China, the United States and Russia issued a declaration "toward peace" following the summit - without mentioning Ukraine

What Trump, Xi, and Putin said during talks about Ukraine and beyond

Despite Ukraine's absence from the final declaration, the topic of the war remained one of the important issues in diplomatic contacts in Shenzhen.

U.S. leader Donald Trump had stated even before the summit that he intended to discuss ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and involve China in the process. He repeatedly expressed the belief that cooperation between Washington and Beijing could help bring an end to the hostilities. However, after the trilateral meeting, the White House did not present a new peace plan or specific agreements regarding subsequent negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The American president also said the following:

The United States and the PRC seek to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine;

Washington has already raised the issue of the war in a conversation with Putin and expressed the view that both sides would like to see it end;

The United States, Russia, and China, as the largest nuclear powers, have unique opportunities to discuss reducing their nuclear arsenals;

Beijing and Moscow should unite against the ICC — a fraudulent globalist organization.

In addition, Donald Trump called the lavish reception in Shenzhen and the personal meeting at the airport with Xi Jinping "a great victory" for both countries, and called the Chinese leader himself "one of the greatest presidents of China".

Xi Jinping, for his part, focused in his public remarks on broader issues of international stability. The Chinese leader stressed the need for political and diplomatic resolution of conflicts, but did not put forward a separate initiative regarding Ukraine. After the meeting, he described the talks as positive, constructive, and productive.

The following statements by the Chinese president can be highlighted:

called the first joint meeting of the leaders of the

three states an event of “breakthrough significance”;

emphasized that “the world lives in peace when great powers live in harmony”, and called for a joint response to global challenges;

stressed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be allowed” and called for the complete prohibition and ultimate elimination of nuclear weapons in order to build a world free of them;

called for respect for one another’s sovereignty, political systems, and key interests, stressing that “it is important not to cross each other’s red lines”;

compared the forum participants to “passengers on the same ship” who need to unite and look after one another in order to weather the storms.

At the same time, during his opening remarks, Vladimir Putin said that the United States, China, and Russia share common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. However, the Russian side did not announce its readiness to withdraw troops from the occupied Ukrainian territories, agree to an unconditional ceasefire, or abandon its previous demands.

Ultimately, following the talks, before leaving, Putin said the following on camera:

there is no doubt that Trump sincerely seeks to resolve the Ukrainian conflict (war, – ed.) and establish cooperation between the Russian Federation and the United States;

it was the “Kyiv regime” that started the war in southeastern Ukraine;

the Kyiv authorities do not want to stop the hostilities because they will have to hold elections;

he would like the Russia–China–US summit to be followed by a continuation — this meeting is a page in the history of diplomacy.

Putin concluded his remarks with the phrase that "only God knows what will happen next, but one would like there to be mutual understanding".

Trump, Xi, and Putin made their initial statements - including about Russia's war against Ukraine

International Criminal Court: why one of the points of the declaration is important for Ukraine

Particular attention should be paid to the provision of the joint declaration concerning the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on suspicion of war crimes related to the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories to Russia. In the new declaration, the three states emphasized the need to respect the immunities of officials and prevent abuse of the jurisdiction of international judicial institutions. This point may have political significance for the Kremlin, which consistently denies the ICC’s jurisdiction over Russia’s leadership.

In this regard, international lawyers offer reassurance: the declaration itself does not cancel Putin’s arrest warrant, change the provisions of the Rome Statute, or terminate investigations into international crimes. In addition, the United States and China are not states parties to the Rome Statute. Therefore, the political statement by the leaders of the three countries cannot be equated with a change in Putin’s status under international law.

Ukraine’s reaction: Zelenskyy insists on Kyiv’s participation in the talks

On the eve of the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that any decisions concerning the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war must be made with Ukraine’s direct participation. In his evening address on November 18, the head of state said that US representatives had promised to provide the Ukrainian side with information about Trump’s talks in China during the planned meetings in Berlin.

We and the Europeans have a clear common position: issues concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation, and issues concerning Europe must be decided with Europe’s participation - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also said that Ukraine would receive information about diplomatic contacts in China from both the United States and other international partners.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had previously expressed his position on the talks between the leaders of the three countries. According to him, the United States and China have sufficient political and economic influence over Moscow to increase pressure on the Russian leadership and help bring the war to an end. However, the Foreign Minister warned against creating the impression that major powers could return to the practice of dividing spheres of influence and deciding the future of other countries without their participation.

Sybiha emphasized that preserving sovereignty, reliable security guarantees, and preventing the imposition of agreements that do not take Ukraine's national interests into account remain fundamental for Ukraine.

Parallel talks in Berlin: What role does Europe play?

While Trump, Xi, and Putin held talks in Shenzhen, Ukraine's European partners were preparing a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin. Consultations involving Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and other European leaders are scheduled for November 19. Representatives of the US president, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are also expected to join the talks.

According to preliminary information, the main issues will include further military and financial assistance to Ukraine, security guarantees following a possible ceasefire, and preparations for the next round of multilateral talks. Kushner has already said that the US delegation seeks to coordinate with Ukraine and its European partners a common position on the key elements of lasting peace. Special attention is planned to be devoted to supporting Ukraine's air defense, energy sector, and the financing of defense needs in 2027.

According to Reuters, European countries seek to ensure their own participation in talks on ending the war, since future agreements will directly affect the security of the continent.

What the meeting in Shenzhen means for Ukraine

Despite the absence of specific peace agreements, the summit in Shenzhen could influence the further development of international diplomacy.

The first decisive factor is China's role. Beijing remains an important trade and economic partner of Moscow and therefore has potential leverage over the Russian leadership. If China agreed to use some of these capabilities to increase pressure on Russia, it could change the conditions of diplomatic negotiations. However, the final declaration contains no such commitments from Beijing.

The second factor is Washington's policy. Trump's participation in talks with Putin and Xi indicates that the US administration seeks to maintain direct dialogue with the two countries, although the summit itself provided no public grounds to claim that the United States had agreed to change its sanctions policy toward Russia, revise Ukraine's security guarantees, or accept territorial concessions by Kyiv.

The third factor is Russia's diplomatic capabilities. Putin's participation in the trilateral format allowed the Kremlin to demonstrate direct contacts with the leaders of the United States and China. The Russian side may use such a format to strengthen its international position. However, diplomatic presence in itself does not indicate the lifting of sanctions or a change in the legal responsibility of the Russian leadership.

The fourth factor is Ukraine's and Europe's participation. The absence of Ukrainian and European representatives from the trilateral talks brought the question of who exactly would determine the parameters of a possible peace settlement to the fore.

In a comment to Reuters, analyst Ron Busso drew attention to the disparity between Europe's considerable economic weight and its limited influence over certain diplomatic processes. In his assessment, it will be difficult to achieve a lasting settlement to the war without European participation. For Ukraine, this means that what will remain important is not so much Washington's contacts with Moscow and Beijing as Kyiv's ability, together with its European partners, to shape the agenda of the next round of talks.

Did the "meeting of the three" bring an end to the war in Ukraine closer?

As of November 19, the main outcome of the negotiations involving Trump, Xi, and Putin remains a declaration on cooperation in the field of international security. The document does not contain an agreed mechanism for ending the war in Ukraine, and the parties did not announce any new commitments to ending the hostilities.

However, the continuation of diplomatic contacts between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow creates opportunities for further discussions. For Ukraine, it will be crucial whether these contacts turn into practical steps involving Kyiv and its European partners.

So far, the meeting has demonstrated the three states’ readiness for dialogue, but it has not answered the key question: when and under what conditions will Russia agree to end its war against Ukraine.