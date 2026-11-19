The declaration of the heads of state of China, Russia and the United States following the summit in Shenzhen, China, "toward peace," was published by Chinese state media, UNN writes.

Details

Xinhua cited the full text of the declaration of the heads of state of China, Russia and the United States on peace, published on Thursday, November 19.

"China-Russia-U.S. Heads of State Declaration toward Peace

Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, met in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026. The Russian and U.S. heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit. The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

1. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the U.N. so that the U.N. can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.

2. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

3. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.

4. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The declaration contains no separate mention of Russia's war against Ukraine.

However, Russian media reported that U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, took part in the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States," the text of the declaration published by Chinese media says.

Update

The trilateral meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on November 19 ended about an hour and a half after it began.

Trump, Xi and Putin gathered in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit on November 19 for an unprecedented trilateral meeting at which, according to their statements, they were to discuss the war in Ukraine and control over nuclear weapons.

Seated around a large round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers took turns delivering opening remarks.

Trump, Xi, and Putin made their initial statements - including about Russia's war against Ukraine