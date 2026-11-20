Clear satellite images of the Crimean Bridge were published online after Ukraine's third strike in a week. The photographs, taken on November 19, show damage to the road and railway sections of the crossing, including the collapse of one of the spans into the water. Meduza reports this, citing Ukrainian OSINT analysts, according to UNN.

Details

The satellite images were published by Ukrainian OSINT channels, including Dnipro Osint. The photographs allow a closer look at the condition of the bridge after the latest attack.

According to the analysts, the most visible destruction was recorded on the road section of the crossing. One of the spans reportedly collapsed into the water.

What the new satellite images showed

In addition to the roadway, the published photographs show damage to the railway line running parallel to it.

It is reported that this was already the third strike on the Crimean Bridge within one week.

"The train goes no further": General Staff confirms the third strike on the Crimean Bridge