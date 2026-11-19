Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again referred to the events of World War II, stating that during the 1945 Yalta Conference the world was allegedly not divided by anyone, but merely reflected the realities of that time. At the same time, he hinted that a similar approach should be applied to modern conflicts. His statements cited by UNN indicate this.

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According to Putin, the participants of the Yalta Conference merely recorded the results of the victory over Nazism and the political situation that had developed by the end of World War II.

The Russian leader also said that today "it would be a good idea to record the victory over neo-Nazism," once again using one of the Kremlin's propaganda narratives regarding the war against Ukraine.

Putin called for accepting the "new realities"

The dictator claims that it was precisely the agreements reached at Yalta that contributed to the creation of the United Nations and allowed the world to avoid large-scale global wars for 80 years.

No one divided the world in Yalta; Yalta merely recorded the realities that had developed after World War II – Putin stated.

He also drew a parallel between historical events and the current international situation.

And in today's conflicts, we will have to accept the realities – the Russian dictator added.

The Kremlin regularly uses similar rhetoric to justify its territorial claims against Ukraine and attempts to secure international recognition of the consequences of Russian aggression.

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