The meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen provoked a mixed reaction in the West. European politicians criticized attempts to present the summit as a historic event, while U.S. senators warned Trump against befriending the United States’ geopolitical rivals. BBC reports this, writes UNN.

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the trilateral meeting a "photo session" and emphasized that attempts to revive the Yalta format would not bring peace to Europe.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to Trump’s words, in which he called Putin his friend. He stressed that the principle "a friend of my friend is my friend" does not work in this case.

Republican Senator John Curtis also criticized the U.S. president’s friendly rhetoric.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are not our friends. We should not treat them as if they share our values and interests – he said.

The West questioned the summit’s results

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen spoke even more harshly, calling Putin a "war criminal and murderer."

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he saw no problem with talks among the leaders of the three nuclear powers, since such contacts are important for international security.

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Western analysts also assessed the meeting’s results skeptically. Jonathan Eyal, an expert at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, noted that Putin had managed to improve his international image, while Trump had mainly gained a photo opportunity.

The Guardian columnist Patrick Wintour believes that the summit is unlikely to become a new chapter in diplomatic history, since its final declaration contains no concrete decisions regarding Ukraine and Iran.

Despite the positive assessments of the participants themselves, Western commentators doubt that the meeting in Shenzhen can be compared with the 1945 Yalta Conference.

"God save us from such friends": Tusk criticizes Trump's friendly gestures toward Putin