Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk criticized US President Donald Trump's friendly greeting to Russian dictator vladimir putin during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China. UNN reports this, citing a post by the head of the Polish government on the "X" social network.

Details

On Thursday, November 19, Tusk published a brief post in English on the X social network, commenting on the American president's words.

The reason for this reaction was Trump's meeting with putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. During the greeting, the American president shook the Russian dictator's hand and called him his friend.

Who is this? This is my friend. I am looking forward to our meeting. We have had excellent relations for many years. We have known each other for a long time, and I think many wonderful things—or at least something good—could come of this - Trump said.

God save us from such friends - the Polish prime minister wrote.

It should be noted that Tusk's reaction was not the only critical comment from the Polish authorities. Earlier, Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the American president's friendly gestures toward putin were causing concern in Warsaw.

You will know them by their fruits. But the way he embraces putin and calls him his friend causes us some concern - the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted.

Sikorski also raised the question of how the US president would act if contradictions arose between the interests of Poland and russia.

The question arises: whom is he more friendly with? putin or our president? And what will he do if he has to choose which friend to give preference to? - the Polish minister added.

Context

On November 19, Donald Trump and vladimir putin met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. According to media reports, their conversation took place ahead of planned trilateral talks involving Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the kremlin, one of the main topics of the bilateral meeting was russia's war against Ukraine.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and kremlin chief vladimir putin made their first statements after gathering for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, including about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.