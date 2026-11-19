Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump said during a meeting of more than 30 world leaders in Berlin that his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin had gone successfully. According to Trump, this would help establish peace in Ukraine. Bloomberg writes about this, citing informed sources, reports UNN.

According to sources who asked to remain anonymous, Trump joined the meeting by phone from aboard the presidential aircraft (Air Force One) after departing China. Earlier that day in China, during a summit of leaders of Asia-Pacific countries, he held a meeting with Putin. In addition, trilateral talks were held involving the Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The world leaders who gathered in Berlin—mostly representatives of European countries—are participants in the so-called "coalition of the willing." The group regularly holds meetings to discuss ways to protect postwar Ukraine from possible future aggression by Russia. Representatives of the United States, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who oversee the process of reviving peace talks on Ukraine, also took part in the meeting.

Trump considers peace achievable after talks in China - Kushner

According to some participants, Trump told those present that Putin had expressed a desire to end the war. A White House representative has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In addition

The publication notes that Europe is concerned about the direction in which the revived peace talks will develop. Russia seeks to expand their agenda to include security issues throughout Europe—an idea previously considered unacceptable until a ceasefire was established. In addition, officials express deep skepticism about whether Putin is genuinely interested in ending the war and fear that during the talks in China, Trump may have made unacceptable concessions behind closed doors.

On Thursday, Putin said that he had invited European officials to Moscow to discuss the war, effectively paving the way for negotiations. As Bloomberg previously reported, representatives of the "European troika" (E3)—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—had also discussed the possibility of meeting with the Russian side.

"We need to understand exactly what Europe will propose in these negotiations," Putin said in a conversation with journalists in China. "After that, we will decide in what format to continue the dialogue with Ukraine."

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Europe itself still has no clear understanding of the format in which the negotiations will take place or what conditions it is prepared to accept. Security guarantees for Ukraine are viewed as a key element of any final agreement with Russia; Kyiv insists that only firm commitments from its allies can effectively deter Moscow from resuming the war. However, European officials have long approached linking this issue to ceasefire negotiations with caution.

The United States called on all sides to reconsider their approach, insisting that Russian and Ukrainian representatives consider new proposals concerning NATO rules, military assets, and the deployment of troops in Europe.

The media outlet notes that American negotiators consider this the key to reaching a broader agreement, including on territorial issues—a sphere in which negotiations have long reached an impasse. The United States even asked Kyiv whether it would agree to cede the Donbas region to Russia in exchange for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Europe, seeking to preserve U.S. involvement in the negotiations, is so far joining the process. Last week, European Union leaders agreed to send a group of national security advisers to participate in future negotiations.

However, serious reservations remain. Countries bordering Russia firmly assert that Putin has no right to make demands regarding where NATO deploys its troops — especially at a time when he is waging war against his neighbor. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized this again on Thursday, adding that Putin is merely distracting Ukraine’s allies as he prepares for a winter offensive.

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While in China, Trump said that he discussed the war with Putin during their face-to-face meeting on Thursday, but did not disclose any details of the conversation.

"I think certain processes are taking place," Trump said. "I think that he — and, hopefully, the other side — would like to see this war come to an end."