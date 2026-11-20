Canadian singer Grimes, who is raising three children with American billionaire Elon Musk, publicly criticized his fascination with women created by artificial intelligence. The dispute was sparked by the virtual singer Claudia, who is actively supported by the Tesla founder. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

On November 18, Grimes responded on the social network X to Musk's post about the AI singer Claudia. The artist said that the billionaire's fascination with artificially created female images looked like an attempt at psychological compensation.

This obsession with fake women looks like a way of escaping reality the 38-year-old singer wrote.

At the same time, Grimes emphasized that she liked Claudia's work, but opposed the sexualization of characters who are not human.

How Musk responded to his former partner's criticism

Instead of responding directly, Musk posted the song "WHITEPILL" by virtual performer Claudia and her creator anabology, suggesting that Grimes "take the white pill."

Later, the billionaire added that it was "such a fun song."

Grimes and Musk finally broke up in March 2022 after four years of an on-and-off relationship. They have three children together – 6-year-old X Æ A-Xii, 4-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl, and 4-year-old Techno Mechanicus.

The singer had previously criticized Musk repeatedly for making their children public. She said she had tried to persuade her former partner not to put their private life on display, but to no avail.

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