The Ukraine national football team will finish 2026 in 36th place in the FIFA world rankings. Following poor results and defeats in the Nations League, the “blue and yellow” team found itself one position below the Russia national team. This is evidenced by the published ranking data, UNN reports.

Details

According to the published rankings, the Ukrainian national team occupies 36th place. Directly ahead of it is Russia, which is in 35th place.

Meanwhile, the Hungary national team occupies 37th place, trailing the Ukrainians by one position.

Who tops the world rankings

The top three football national teams in the world remain unchanged. Spain retains first place, Argentina is second, and France occupies third place.

For the Ukrainian team, finishing the year in 36th position marked the conclusion of a difficult period, including unsuccessful performances in the Nations League.

At the same time, the FIFA rankings are formed based on the results of international matches, rather than performances in just one tournament.

Russia's national football team was not allowed to participate in the qualifying competition for Euro 2028