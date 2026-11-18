The Russian national football team was barred from participating in the qualifying tournament for the 2028 European Championship. This follows from an official letter from UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis, sent to members of the organization, UNN reports.

Details

The document lists 54 national associations that will take part in the draw for the Euro 2028 qualifiers. The Russian national team is not on the list.

UEFA has also retained the traditional restrictions for political reasons. Thus, Ukraine and Belarus, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Spain and Gibraltar, Kosovo and Serbia, and Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be able to be drawn in the same group.

The draw ceremony will take place on December 6 in Belfast. As a result, the teams will be divided into 12 qualifying groups, with four or five national teams in each.

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The group-stage matches of the Euro 2028 qualifiers will take place from March to November 2027, while the play-off matches are scheduled for March 2028. Direct qualification for the championship will be secured by the 12 group winners and the eight best teams finishing in second place.

The final tournament of the European Championship will begin on June 9, 2028, and will be held at stadiums in Great Britain and Ireland.

Recall

The Ukrainian national football team retained its place in League B of the UEFA Nations League. This became known after the final match of the 2026/27 group stage, in which the "blue and yellow" defeated the Georgian team 1:0 in Košice, Slovakia.

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