Head coach of Ukraine's men's national football team Andrea Maldera summed up the team's performance in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. This is reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, UNN informs.

Details

According to the coach, the team made "great progress" during the tournament.

We also changed the system of play and brought in many players. There is now a much closer connection between me and the team - Maldera said.

At the same time, he added that it is not so easy to make changes in the national team.

"There are certain clubs that need months to find their identity. The players trusted me and did everything I asked them to do. And during these months, there were many positive things that happened, even in our defeats. We hope to be ready in March," the coach of the "blue and yellows" concluded.

Background

Ukraine's men's national football team retained its place in League B of the UEFA Nations League. This became known after the final match of the group stage of the 2026/27 competition, in which the "blue and yellows" defeated Georgia 1–0 in Košice, Slovakia.

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