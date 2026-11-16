"We haven't discussed it" — Maldera on possible resignation after a series of defeats in the Nations League

Andrea Maldera

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldéra said that he had not spoken with Ukrainian Association of Football President Andriy Shevchenko about a possible resignation following a series of defeats. Maldéra made the statement during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether Maldéra had spoken with the UAF leadership, namely President Andriy Shevchenko, about a possible resignation, the coach replied: "We have not discussed it."

This is a question that I do not need to be asked. I am thinking about tomorrow's match, and that's all - Maldéra said.

He added that the match against Georgia was important to him.

We remind you

On Tuesday, November 17, Ukraine will face Georgia in the final round of the Nations League, in a nominally home match that will determine the balance of power in the group. In the event of a win or a draw, Ukraine will remain in Division B, while a defeat will see it relegated.