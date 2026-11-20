Russia may have conducted the third successful test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads. This is indicated by satellite-detected activity near missile silos in Siberia. At the same time, there is still no direct evidence of a launch. Defense Express reports this, citing the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts, Russia is preparing to deploy Sarmat missiles with the 62nd Missile Division near the city of Uzhur in Siberia.

Satellite images from June 2026 showed a missile being loaded into silo No. 13S using specialized equipment.

In addition, researchers recorded unusual activity around silo No. 1A. Work there continued throughout July and August and then resumed in October.

Did Russia really conduct a new launch?

The IISS suggests that such activity may indicate a third successful test of the Sarmat in autumn 2026.

However, Defense Express experts emphasize that the published images contain no signs of a launch that could confirm this version.

At present, only two successful missile tests are reliably known, the latest of which took place on May 12, 2026.

Despite the limited number of confirmed successful launches, the Russian command plans to place the Sarmat on combat duty by the end of the year.

Analysts warn that deploying an insufficiently tested intercontinental missile could create risks even for Russia's own missile crews.

NATO’s new plan envisages strikes on targets deep in Russia’s rear