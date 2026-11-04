NATO’s new plan envisages strikes on targets deep in Russia’s rear

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
04:55 PM • 686 views
The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender
04:32 PM • 10679 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps
04:04 PM • 12169 views
Clash in Borshchahivka: Valentyna Moloda remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail
03:46 PM • 14058 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place
01:49 PM • 25005 views
Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identifiedPhoto
01:26 PM • 25600 views
In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected ofPhoto
01:17 PM • 21308 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto
12:58 PM • 16038 views
European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 24398 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
11:25 AM • 21423 views
Situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycottNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 12424 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 4, 10:30 AM • 23990 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 19235 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 12780 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 11339 views
Publications
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps04:32 PM • 10702 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place03:46 PM • 14069 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 19781 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 24412 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 71750 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 11905 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 13314 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto01:17 PM • 21318 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 28428 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 37851 views
Actual
Social network
Starlink
ATACMS
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Heating

NATO’s new plan envisages strikes on targets deep in Russia’s rear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

NATO is reviewing the defense of its eastern flank, planning to strike Russian troops and rear-area facilities. The United States and Europe are increasing their long-range missile capabilities.

NATO’s new plan envisages strikes on targets deep in Russia’s rear

The experience of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East is forcing military commanders to reconsider methods of countering the Russian army. For decades, the defense of NATO's eastern flank relied on erecting barriers and checkpoints. But after nearly five years of war in Ukraine, the alliance's strategists have concluded that a potential Russian invasion cannot be thwarted merely by impeding the advance of troops.  The Wall Street Journal reports this, writes UNN.

Details

"Deterring the Kremlin's conventional armed forces now requires more active prevention, or, in military terms, denial. This involves not only destroying the troops that may pour across the border, but also striking military bases, supply depots, and industrial facilities in the rear, on Russia's own territory."

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, outlined this approach in his own "theory of victory." According to it, the allies will first block the initial wave of the attack and then deprive the enemy of the ability to continue its pressure.

"We will dismantle the warfighting system being used against us by striking both the forces advancing and everything that supports, supplies, or controls those forces," Grynkewich said.

The published plan does not envisage a transition to the use of nuclear weapons, the publication emphasizes.

Polish Major General Ireneusz Nowak stressed that the main lesson of Ukrainian resistance is the need to respond to an aggressor with force. According to him, "defense also means striking back."

"In the event of an armed confrontation with Russia, we would definitely want to strike its defense-industrial complex. We must treat precision strikes deep in the rear as a deterrence tool," Nowak emphasized.

He added that the Alliance's joint message to Moscow should be clear: "Don't do anything foolish, because we can punish you. But to be credible, we need to have these capabilities."

The strategy essentially repeats the principle of "striking the archer rather than defending against the arrows," which Ukraine is currently implementing by attacking Russian oil refineries, drone-battery plants, data centers, and fuel depots with long-range drones and missiles.

Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, Alyona Hetmanchuk, also emphasized the importance of long-range effects during a specialized conference. She compared air defense to a painkiller that "may alleviate the symptoms, but you need to eliminate the source of the pain itself."

To implement this doctrine, the United States is modernizing and replenishing its stocks of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles and ATACMS ballistic missiles. At the same time, European partners seek to expand their stocks of Storm Shadow, SCALP, and Taurus cruise missiles, while also developing new, inexpensive long-range weapons.

Fabian Hoffmann, a senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, recalled that at least 48 projects to create inexpensive cruise missiles have been announced in Europe.

"What we have seen proves that you would not want to find yourself in a high-intensity conflict where your adversary has access to powerful long-range strike arsenals and you do not," Hoffmann noted.

Europe’s defense readiness by 2030 is under threat despite record military spending - media04.11.26, 14:01 • 3214 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
ATACMS
Storm Shadow cruise missile
NATO
United States
Ukraine
Poland