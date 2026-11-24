The capital of Ukraine is preparing for the winter holidays — from December 5 to 31, seasonal fairs selling natural coniferous trees and New Year decorations will traditionally be held in the capital, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

This year, Christmas tree fairs are planned to be gradually set up at more than 140 addresses in all 10 districts of the capital.

Addresses of Christmas tree fairs by Kyiv district

Holosiivskyi District:

intersection of Volodymyro-Lybidska and Antonovycha streets;

7 Samiila Kishky Street;

6-A Stepana Rudnytskoho Street;

8 Vasylkivska Street;

1 Ruslana Luzhevskoho Lane (Location 1);

14 Liatoshynskoho Street (near the Teremky-2 market complex);

16–16/7 Akademika Hlushkova Avenue;

31-A Akademika Hlushkova Avenue;

19 Metrolohichna Street;

48-A Akademika Zabolotnoho Street (opposite the Feofanivskyi shopping area);

Feodosiiska Street;

8 Nauky Avenue;

1 Kiltseva Road (entrance to the Respublika shopping center);

176 Antonovycha Street (Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center).

Darnytskyi District:

16 Arkhitektora Verbytskoho Street;

9 Bratstva Tarasivtsiv Street;

1 Yelyzavety Chavdar Street;

13 Yelyzavety Chavdar Street;

2 Zdolbunivska Street;

17 Zdolbunivska Street;

14 Mykhaila Drahomanova Street;

2 Oleny Pchilky Street;

intersection of Trostianetska and Arkhitektora Verbytskoho streets (near Trostianetska Street);

13 Sribnokilska Street;

5-B Yaltynska Street;

intersection of Revutskoho and Vyshniakivska streets;

1 Oleksandra Myshuhy Street;

2 Oleksandra Myshuhy Street;

intersection of Anny Akhmatovoi Street and Petra Hryhorenka Avenue;

intersection of Urlivska and Anny Akhmatovoi streets;

26 Petra Hryhorenka Avenue;

32-B Petra Hryhorenka Avenue;

41–43 Petra Hryhorenka Avenue;

17-A Dniprovska Embankment (near the Novus shopping center);

1 Zarichna Street;

160 Kharkivske Highway (near the Varus shopping center);

Bortnychi neighborhood (intersection of Svitla and Avtoparkova streets).

Desnianskyi District:

4 Ronald Reagan Street;

8 Ronald Reagan Street;

15 Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue;

26 Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue;

44 Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue;

60/10 Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue;

95–97 Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue;

2 Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street;

2-B Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street (exit from the WOG filling station);

4 Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street;

5 Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street;

6 Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street;

11 Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street (near the traffic light);

34 Miliutenka Street (median strip);

65 Hetmana Pavla Polubotka Street (Location 1);

Chernihivska metro station.

Dniprovska District:

2/7 Ihoria Shamo Boulevard;

4-A Andriia Malyshka Street;

9 Ivana Mykolaichuka Street;

25 Myropilska Street;

4 Raiduzhna Street;

7 Pavla Tychyny Avenue;

2/1 Sobornosti Avenue;

intersection of 37 Entuziastiv Street and Ihoria Shamo Boulevard;

intersection of Ihoria Yukhnovskoho and Ostafiia Dashkevycha streets;

4 Reheneratorna Street;

intersection of Ivana Mykytenka and Ostafiia Dashkevycha streets.

Obolonskyi District:

2 Petropavlivska Square;

27-B Volodymyra Ivasiuka Avenue;

46 Volodymyra Ivasiuka Avenue;

6/8-A Yaroslava Ivashkevycha Street;

1-B Obolonskyi Avenue;

52-A Obolonskyi Avenue;

8-B Poliarna Street;

29-V Heroiv Dnipra Street;

30 Heroiv Dnipra Street;

32 Heroiv Dnipra Street;

41 Heroiv Dnipra Street;

17 Yordanska Street;

3 Heroiv polku «Azov» Street;

12 Heroiv polku «Azov» Street;

34 Heroiv polku «Azov» Street;

6-A Oleksandra Arkhipenka Street;

6 Obolonska Square;

2 Lytovskyi Avenue;

3/4 Dmytra Pavlychka Avenue.

Pecherskyi District:

25 Mykoly Mikhnovskoho Boulevard;

30/1 Mykoly Mikhnovskoho Boulevard;

107 Velyka Vasylkivska Street;

1 Lesi Ukrainky Square;

26 Lesi Ukrainky Square;

16 Shota Rustaveli Street (within the premises of the Milk Bar establishment).

Podilskyi District:

16 Verkhnіi Val Street (Location No. 1);

16 Verkhnіi Val Street (Location No. 2);

16 Verkhnіi Val Street (Location No. 3);

intersection of Verkhnіi Val and Zhytnotorizka streets (Location No. 4);

125 Kyrylivska Street (at the site of the dismantled temporary structures);

129 Kyrylivska Street;

30/20 Svitlytskoho Street (Location 1) (District State Administration);

30/20 Svitlytskoho Street (near the Eva store, Location 2);

21/6 Vyshhorodska Street (near the Silpo supermarket);

12-A European Union Avenue (near the ATB supermarket);

58 European Union Avenue (Ornament shopping center);

80 European Union Avenue;

56/63-A Mezhyhirska Street (near the tennis courts);

28 Svobody Avenue;

Vasyl Poryk Avenue, 13 (on the site of the dismantled kiosks);

intersection of Petropavlivska and Kyrylivska streets, 111 (on the site of the dismantled kiosks).

Sviatoshynskyi District:

Mykola Rudenko Boulevard, 13;

Mykola Rudenko Boulevard, 14;

Mykola Rudenko Boulevard, 15;

Vasyl Kucher Street, 5;

Symyrenka Street, 10;

Symyrenka Street, 17;

Zodchykh Street, 46;

Zodchykh Street, 62;

Zodchykh Street, 68/2;

Tuluzy Street, 2/58;

Yakuba Kolasa Street, 23;

Irpinska Street, 76–80;

Pidlisna Street, 1;

Academician Bulakhovskyi Street, 30;

Academician Yefremov Street, 2;

Academician Yefremov Street, 8;

Lesia Kurbasa Avenue, 16-A.

Solomianskyi District

Borshchahivska Street, 154-A;

Vasyl Lypkivskyi Street, 3;

Kadetskyi Hai Street, 3;

Air Force Avenue, 18/2;

Air Force Avenue, 21;

Solomianska Street, 21;

Solomianska Street, 39;

Chokolivskyi Boulevard, 3;

Chokolivskyi Boulevard, 19–21;

Chokolivskyi Boulevard, 24.

Shevchenkivskyi District:

Yurii Illienko Street, 1;

Danylo Shcherbakivskyi Street, 56;

intersection of Ihor Turchyn and Mriia streets;

Parkovo-Syretska Street, 10;

Olzhycha Street, 14;

Olena Teliha Street, 31/1;

Shchuseva Street, 5;

intersection of Olena Teliha and Shchuseva streets;

Dorogozhytska Street, 13/14.

The Kyiv City State Administration called on residents to plan their holiday shopping in advance and follow safety rules. In the event of an air-raid alert, they should proceed to the nearest shelter.

Fines for illegal felling of fir trees before the New Year holidays have tripled