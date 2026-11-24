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In Ukraine, the cost of tickets for passenger trains may increase in 2027. This is reported by UNN, citing the explanatory note to the draft order published by the ministry concerning the revision of tariffs for freight rail transportation.

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development is considering various scenarios for indexing rail transportation tariffs, which were last comprehensively revised in 2021. It is expected that an increase in fares could provide Ukrzaliznytsia with an additional economic effect of approximately UAH 2 billion.

Details

The need to revise passenger transportation tariffs is linked to Ukrzaliznytsia's difficult financial situation, rising operating expenses, the destruction of railway infrastructure as a result of Russian shelling, and the projected decline in transportation volumes. Therefore, various scenarios are currently being considered for indexing tariffs on the transportation of passengers, baggage, and luggage by rail in domestic traffic.

At the same time, the document does not specify exactly how much tickets may become more expensive, which categories of carriages the increase will affect, or when the new tariffs may come into effect. In addition, the relevant ministry separately proposes raising freight rail transportation tariffs by 15% from January 1, 2027.

Passenger transportation may decline by almost a quarter

According to forecasts, in 2027, rail passenger turnover may decrease by 24% to 11.259 billion passenger-kilometers.

The ministry identifies the following as the main reasons for this decline:

- deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine;

- cancellation of certain passenger services and reductions in route lengths;

- damage to railway infrastructure and rolling stock as a result of Russian attacks;

- prolonged train delays due to air-raid alerts;

- declining demand for rail transportation;

- evacuation of the population from dangerous areas.

At the same time, the decline in passenger turnover leads to reduced company revenues, while a significant portion of the costs of maintaining infrastructure, paying employees, and ensuring train operations remains.

Ukrzaliznytsia's losses may reach UAH 32 billion

According to the ministry's forecasts, Ukrzaliznytsia's losses at the end of 2026 may amount to UAH 18.1 billion, while in 2027 the company's net loss may increase to approximately UAH 32 billion. At the same time, the company's projected cash deficit next year may exceed UAH 44 billion. The situation is further complicated by significant losses resulting from Russian attacks. Damage from the destruction of railway infrastructure exceeds UAH 100 billion.

Therefore, without a revision of tariffs, losses in the freight segment in 2027 may amount to UAH 12.7 billion. If freight transportation tariffs are increased by 15%, this figure is expected to be reduced to UAH 4.5 billion. It is the indexing of passenger transportation tariffs, according to officials from the relevant ministry, that may provide an additional economic effect of approximately UAH 2 billion. However, even the implementation of these measures will not fully compensate for the company's projected financial losses.

Around 190 settlements may be left without rail service

The explanatory note also outlines a possible scenario involving a reduction of the railway network if Ukrzaliznytsia's financial situation deteriorates further.

In particular, it refers to the potential closure of 229 railway sections with a total length of 7,630 km, the discontinuation of rail service to 190 settlements, the elimination of 403 stations and junctions, the reduction of approximately 8,000 staff positions, and a decrease in capital expenditures by more than UAH 2.5 billion. If this negative scenario materializes, long-distance passenger transportation volumes may decline by 3.2 million passengers annually, while suburban transportation may decrease by 6.3 million.

In addition to financial difficulties, the company is facing a staff shortage. The company’s workforce is declining by approximately 1,500 employees per month, while the number of open vacancies exceeds 49,000.

How the state plans to change the passenger transportation financing system

One of the mechanisms for stabilizing Ukrzaliznytsia’s financial position is to be the introduction of permanent state funding for socially important passenger transportation. In 2026–2027, the implementation of an experimental mechanism for state-commissioned passenger rail transportation was planned, with annual funding of UAH 16 billion. Subsequently, it is proposed to introduce a permanent mechanism for state-commissioned domestic passenger transportation from January 1, 2028, and for suburban transportation from January 1, 2029.

The reform in question is intended to facilitate a gradual move away from cross-subsidization, whereby revenue from freight transportation is used to cover losses in the passenger segment.

When rail tickets could become more expensive

A draft order on raising tariffs for freight rail transportation was published on November 20, 2026. Public discussion of the document will last for a month. Therefore, as of now, an increase in the cost of rail tickets in 2027 remains one of the proposed measures to financially stabilize Ukrzaliznytsia, while the final parameters of any possible indexation have not yet been determined.

Reminder

In February 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia introduced dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules.