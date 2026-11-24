Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary at a mansion on the royal family's Sandringham estate. British police said this on November 24 after reports of a break-in at the country home of Prince William and Princess Kate, UNN writes, citing NBC News.

Details

Police responded to reports of "suspicious activity" at an address on the evening of Monday, November 23, deploying police dogs, drones and a helicopter to search the area. As a result, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing, according to a statement from the Norfolk Police, the local police force. The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident, the statement added.

The Sun newspaper was the first to report that police were investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall, one of the residences used by the heir to the British throne and his wife, located in the heart of the royal family's sprawling estate.

Kensington Palace, which handles public relations for William and Kate, said it would not comment publicly on security matters. A royal source told NBC News that the couple and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were not there at the time.

The Waleses' main home is Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where they moved to "start over" in 2025 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to move to new home in Windsor this year

Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom country house built in the early 1800s, entered the royal family's extensive property portfolio when it was purchased in 1898 by Queen Victoria's son, who later became King Edward VII.

Over the years, it has been used by various members of the royal family. William and Kate also often enjoy the residence for weekends and holidays.

The incident will intensify the ongoing debate over royal security.

William, as a "working member of the royal family," receives armed protection around the clock. But his brother, Prince Harry, does not, having moved to California in 2020 and stepped down from his royal duties.

Harry has been engaged in a lengthy legal battle with the authorities, seeking to reinstate this arrangement, which he believes is necessary because of his prominent position and his history of service in the armed forces in Afghanistan.

This summer, Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet, returned to Britain.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media

A history of burglaries at royal estates

In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pickup truck and an all-terrain vehicle from a farm building. King Charles and Queen Camilla were not at Windsor Castle at the time.

Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was arrested on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting that a chatbot had incited him to kill Elizabeth.

In 1982, an intruder named Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the Queen's private apartments while she was in bed. The Queen spent 10 minutes talking to the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette.

A few hours after the burglary, William met with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday at the entrance to the residence of the head of the British government at 10 Downing Street, where they were expected to discuss issues such as homelessness.

Meanwhile, Kate is set to appear in a 30-minute documentary called "Healing" (Heal) about her cancer diagnosis and remission. It will air on NBC on November 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and then stream on Peacock from December 1.