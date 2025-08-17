$41.450.00
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 7642 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 13956 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 101993 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 66931 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 68946 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 61514 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 51614 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246795 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213770 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168255 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on Sunday
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General Staff
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggression
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 13959 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 351483 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 308184 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Charles III
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News
Construction
Shahed 129

Prince William and Kate Middleton to move to new home in Windsor this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children will move into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The move will take place later this year, and the house has already undergone minor internal and external changes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to move to new home in Windsor this year

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis, plan to move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The move will take place later this year, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to the British agency PA Media, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children - George, Charlotte, and Louis - plan to move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, located in the picturesque Windsor Great Park.

The Wales family will move later this year, a Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

Currently, the family's main residence is Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is very close to the new property.

As PA notes, permission for minor internal and external changes to the house was granted earlier this month. This is confirmed by edited planning applications submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The local council's decision refers to "window removal and fireplace works," PA reports. It also reminds that back in 2001, the house underwent a major restoration costing £1.5 million (about $2 million). Photographs from that time, according to PA, showed original stonework, exquisite plaster cornices, and ceiling decorations.

Addition

This is not the first move for the couple. In August 2022, it was announced that the family, then holding the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, planned to leave London during the school term. According to a royal family source for CNN, this decision was made to provide the children with a "normal" family life.

This new stage in the Wales' life comes after a difficult period: Kate announced her cancer diagnosis and the start of chemotherapy in March. During her treatment, she withdrew from public life, appearing only a few times in public during the summer. In September, the princess stated that she had completed her course of chemotherapy and was "doing everything possible not to have cancer."

Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid8/17/25, 2:21 PM • 806 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
London