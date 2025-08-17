Prince William and Kate Middleton to move to new home in Windsor this year

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis, plan to move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The move will take place later this year, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

According to the British agency PA Media, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children - George, Charlotte, and Louis - plan to move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, located in the picturesque Windsor Great Park.

The Wales family will move later this year, a Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

Currently, the family's main residence is Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is very close to the new property.

As PA notes, permission for minor internal and external changes to the house was granted earlier this month. This is confirmed by edited planning applications submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The local council's decision refers to "window removal and fireplace works," PA reports. It also reminds that back in 2001, the house underwent a major restoration costing £1.5 million (about $2 million). Photographs from that time, according to PA, showed original stonework, exquisite plaster cornices, and ceiling decorations.

This is not the first move for the couple. In August 2022, it was announced that the family, then holding the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, planned to leave London during the school term. According to a royal family source for CNN, this decision was made to provide the children with a "normal" family life.

This new stage in the Wales' life comes after a difficult period: Kate announced her cancer diagnosis and the start of chemotherapy in March. During her treatment, she withdrew from public life, appearing only a few times in public during the summer. In September, the princess stated that she had completed her course of chemotherapy and was "doing everything possible not to have cancer."

