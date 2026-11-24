Several Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea's air defense identification zone over the East Sea before leaving early Tuesday morning, November 24. This prompted Seoul to issue a rare alert on the island, amid indications that the aircraft appeared close to violating the country's airspace, the South Korean military said, according to UNN , citing Yonhap.

Details

About five Russian military aircraft entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) early in the morning and were spotted approaching Ulleung Island, which could have indicated a violation of South Korea's territorial airspace, the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The JCS issued an alert over the island as an incursion appeared imminent, but no airspace violation occurred, it said. The South Korean Air Force scrambled its fighter jets in response in case of unforeseen circumstances.

"A Russian military aircraft approached the point of violating territorial airspace over Ulleung Island, and we preemptively issued an alert to ensure the safety of the population because a potential incursion appeared imminent," JCS spokesman Captain Jang Do-young said at a press briefing.

Later that day, the Ministry of National Defense summoned the military attaché from the Russian Embassy in Seoul to lodge a protest

Kim Hak-jo, director general of the ministry's International Policy Bureau, issued a strong protest to Colonel Nikolai Marchenko, urging Moscow to take measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

This was the first time the South Korean military had issued an advance air warning over a possible incursion by Russian military aircraft into its airspace.

According to military sources, the Russian military aircraft that entered KADIZ on Tuesday came even closer than those that flew within 20 kilometers of the outer edge of the northern airspace of Ulleung Island in March last year.

The South Korean military believes that an incursion could have occurred if South Korean fighter jets had not been deployed in response.

When South Korean F-15K fighter jets were deployed in response, the Russian aircraft turned toward Japan and left the zone before flying north. Their entry into the KADIZ lasted about 20 minutes.

Confusion over the emergency notifications caused confusion among local residents after the Ministry of the Interior sent out an air raid warning urging people to evacuate to underground shelters because a Russian aircraft had invaded South Korea's airspace, a message that was later clarified.

Officials lifted the alert three minutes later, when the Russian aircraft left the area.

Additional information

Russia and China do not recognize jurisdiction over KADIZ, citing the lack of a basis in international law.

The entry of the Russian military aircraft on Tuesday occurred just one week after several of their military aircraft flew into the same zone last Tuesday, and an earlier entry into KADIZ took place in August.

In June, nearly 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered and exited KADIZ over South Korea's eastern and southern waters during what were believed to be their joint air exercises. Seoul lodged a strong protest with both sides through diplomatic channels over the unauthorized entry.

In July 2019, a Russian A-50 airborne early warning aircraft unexpectedly entered KADIZ over the East Sea and violated South Korea's airspace twice near the country's easternmost islands of Dokdo, prompting the country to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots.

Russian planes entered South Korea's air defense zone for the eighth time in 10 days: Seoul summoned the Russian military attaché