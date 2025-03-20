Russian planes entered South Korea's air defense zone for the eighth time in 10 days: Seoul summoned the Russian military attaché
South Korea's Ministry of Defense protested to the Russian military attaché over the systematic entry of Russian planes into their air defense identification zone (KADIZ). This is the eighth incident in the last 10 days.
The South Korean Ministry of Defense summoned the Russian military attaché in Seoul on Thursday to protest the entry of Russian military aircraft into Seoul's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) for the eighth time in 10 days. This was reported by Yonhap News Agency, citing the country's Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication, several Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ over the East Sea, approaching South Korean airspace at a distance of up to 20 kilometers, without responding to Seoul's attempts to communicate. In response, South Korean troops scrambled their fighter jets.
"This is the eighth incident since March 11, when Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ airspace without prior notice. The ministry said it had summoned Colonel Mykola Marchenko, the military attaché at the Russian Embassy in Seoul, to protest the move and call for preventive measures," the publication wrote.
The latest incident occurred just days after several Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ zone on Saturday during an air exercise.
Recall
A South Korean military drone collided with a helicopter at an airfield, causing a fire that was extinguished in about 20 minutes without casualties.