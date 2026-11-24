Poland put its air defense systems on combat alert overnight on Tuesday, November 24, due to an russia drone attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the country’s Armed Forces Operational Command.

Details

They noted that the measures are preventive in nature and are aimed at ensuring the security and protection of Poland’s airspace, especially in regions bordering areas that are under threat.

In connection with strikes by the russian federation on facilities in Ukraine, carried out using various means of air attack, the relevant forces and assets of Poland’s air defense system were placed on alert - the statement said.

The command added that it is constantly monitoring the situation, while the air defense forces and assets remain ready to respond immediately.

Context

NATO has strengthened the protection of Poland’s airspace with airborne early warning and control aircraft. The involvement of allied aviation was a response to recent incidents and confirmation of NATO’s commitments to Warsaw.

Earlier, Poland’s Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that two Russian missiles and a drone fell on Polish territory on Friday, November 20, when russia launched a massive attack on neighboring Ukraine. He reported three locations where Russian missiles and drones had fallen.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking about the Russian missiles that fell in Poland, stated that "this is not a coincidence," noting that it was not by chance that these objects fell near the site of military exercises conducted by the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine.

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