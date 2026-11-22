Following reports of explosions in the Kaliningrad region, Russian propaganda outlets began spreading false claims that NATO, Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine were allegedly involved in the attack. RMF24 reports this, citing Poland’s Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

Details

According to Polish experts, Russian media outlets are attempting to shift responsibility for the events in the Kaliningrad region onto neighboring states and Ukraine’s Western allies.

In particular, the propaganda claims that German military personnel stationed in Poland allegedly coordinated the Ukrainian attack. Claims are also being circulated about an alleged joint strike by Poland and Lithuania using Ukrainian missiles.

Russia’s Kaliningrad Region was attacked by drones for the first time – the Baltic Fleet base may have been targeted

Some Russian sources accuse Ukraine of attempting to drag Poland into the war and baselessly attribute the attack directly to NATO.

Lithuania denied involvement in the attack

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys categorically rejected the Russian side’s accusations. According to him, Vilnius did not participate in the attack and did not allow the country’s airspace to be used to carry out strikes against Russia.

Polish officials emphasize that such information campaigns are aimed at spreading disinformation about NATO countries’ involvement in the war.

The Polish authorities urged citizens to assess reports from Russian outlets critically and verify information through official sources.

Lithuania denied involvement in the attack on the Kaliningrad Region following Russia’s accusations