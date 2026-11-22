Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys denied reports of his country’s alleged involvement in a drone attack on Russia’s Kaliningrad region. The statement came after Russian authorities reported a suspicious object that had allegedly been moving from the direction of Lithuanian territory. The Lithuanian foreign minister wrote about this on the social media platform X, reports UNN.

Details

Budrys emphasized that Lithuania had never allowed its airspace to be used for strikes against Russian territory.

The Republic of Lithuania has never granted permission to use its airspace to carry out strikes against facilities located in the territory of the Russian Federation – the minister said.

He also called false the reports circulating on social media about Lithuania’s involvement in the attack.

What happened in the Kaliningrad region

On the evening of November 21, air-raid sirens sounded for the first time in Kaliningrad and the region.

The region’s governor, Alexey Besprozvannykh, said that a drone threat had been declared in Neman District because of a suspicious object that had allegedly been approaching from the direction of Lithuania.

According to him, after an inspection, Russian services found no threat.

At the same time, eyewitnesses posted videos purportedly showing air-defense activity over Baltiysk in the west of the Kaliningrad region.

Russia’s Kaliningrad Region was attacked by drones for the first time – the Baltic Fleet base may have been targeted