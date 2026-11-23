Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Péter Magyar. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

On Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that he would soon visit Ukraine’s western Zakarpattia region to express support for the ethnic Hungarian minority living there, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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The media outlet notes that the treatment of ethnic Hungarians in Zakarpattia has repeatedly caused tensions in relations between Kyiv and Budapest; the latter claims that Ukraine restricts the cultural, educational and linguistic rights of this minority.

Magyar takes a less confrontational position toward Kyiv than his predecessor, Viktor Orbán. In October, he said that he had agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to put bilateral relations on a new footing.

At the same time, Magyar has repeatedly stressed that Hungary will not supply weapons to Ukraine and has called for progress on the issue of minority rights.

Since the beginning of the war, no Hungarian prime minister has visited Hungarians in Zakarpattia. The situation will change when I return to Zakarpattia as prime minister — after having visited the region in 2024, while still in opposition — Magyar said in parliament.

Zakarpattia is located in the Carpathian Mountains and borders four EU member states: Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

Magyar also reaffirmed his position that negotiations on the European Union budget and discussions on EU financial support for Ukraine should be considered separately.

There are political forces that would like to focus the negotiations on how the European Union’s next seven-year budget is linked to funding for Ukraine... The Hungarian government’s position is clear: these two issues should be considered separately — Magyar said.

He added that he would discuss the next EU budget with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia later on Monday during a meeting in Bratislava.

Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT

In addition, Magyar said that Hungary could not agree with the latest proposal for the next EU budget, which was presented on Saturday by European Council President António Costa. Earlier this month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he wanted the new EU budget, which will take effect in 2028, to focus on increasing defense spending and boosting competitiveness, while also guaranteeing that all EU countries would contribute to supporting Kyiv.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico then accused Merz of "blackmail" because he had linked the issue of Ukraine to negotiations on the EU budget.

Not blackmail, but a joint European task — Merz rejects Fico's accusations regarding financing for Ukraine

Last December, the EU agreed to provide Ukraine with a 90-billion-euro loan. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary decided not to participate and made clear that they would not join any new loans.