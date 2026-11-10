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Not blackmail, but a joint European task — Merz rejects Fico's accusations regarding financing for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

The Chancellor of Germany called supporting Ukraine a shared task for Europe. Berlin seeks to include its financing in negotiations on the EU budget.

Not blackmail, but a joint European task — Merz rejects Fico's accusations regarding financing for Ukraine
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that support for Ukraine is "a common European task, not the responsibility of individual member states." He was responding to criticism from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico over Germany's intention to link the EU budget issue to approval of a new multibillion-euro loan for Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Politico journalist Hans von der Burchard.

Support for Ukraine is a common European task, not the responsibility of individual member states. That is precisely why the question of how we will finance Ukraine in the coming years — should the need arise — must, of course, be part of these budget negotiations 

- Burchard quoted Merz as saying.

The German chancellor said he understands the domestic political nuances in Hungary and other countries, "but, for our part, I ask you to understand that the largest contributor to the European Union budget — a country that also makes the largest contribution to supporting Ukraine — insists that we resolve this fundamental issue together. And that is precisely what will be on the agenda in the coming days, and perhaps even weeks."

In addition, Burchard quoted Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, who did not rule out "celebrating Christmas together" in order to reach an agreement on the EU budget.

"I think we will celebrate Christmas together again," — in order to agree on the EU budget, the journalist quoted Magyar as saying during a meeting with Merz in Berlin.

Fico accused Merz of "blackmail" — what Ukraine and the EU budget have to do with it10.11.26, 15:16 • 11513 views

In addition

As Reuters reports, the Slovak prime minister has repeatedly criticized the EU's policy regarding the war in Ukraine: he opposes providing military aid and supports friendly relations with Russia, while other EU leaders have isolated Moscow over its invasion in 2022.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, supporting Fico's position, noted that blocking the EU budget would also result in the funds earmarked for Ukraine being blocked.

The EU is currently negotiating its next seven-year budget, which will take effect in 2028. Merz's move is viewed as an attempt to use Germany's status as the largest contributor to the EU budget to pressure countries unwilling to agree to expanded support for Ukraine.

In December last year, the EU agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary decided not to participate and made it clear that they would not join any new lending programs.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he would block the European Union's next seven-year budget unless all member states agreed to provide financial support to Ukraine in 2027 and beyond.

Antonina Tumanova

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