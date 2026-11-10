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Fico accused Merz of "blackmail" — what Ukraine and the EU budget have to do with it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4028 views

Robert Fico called Friedrich Merz’s demand to link aid to Ukraine with the EU budget blackmail. Slovakia and the Czech Republic opposed it.

Fico accused Merz of "blackmail" — what Ukraine and the EU budget have to do with it
Photo: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

On Tuesday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of "blackmail" after Berlin insisted on linking an agreement on financing Ukraine to talks on the European Union’s next long-term budget, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

In a letter to European Council President António Costa, seen by Reuters, Merz stated that all EU countries must contribute to financing Ukraine, which is defending itself against the Russian invasion.

He said that a commitment by all EU member states to help Ukraine cover a projected funding shortfall of €70 billion for 2027 (with the EU’s own expected contribution amounting to €45 billion) was a prerequisite for "discussing any further issues, especially those with financial implications."

Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT 09.11.26, 18:57 • 9982 views

Commenting on this, Fico said: "We must respond to blackmail."

"We have the same right of veto as the Federal Chancellor of Germany," he added.

It should be added

The media outlet emphasizes that Fico has repeatedly criticized the EU’s policy on the war in Ukraine: he opposes providing military aid and supports friendly relations with Russia, while other EU leaders have isolated Moscow over its invasion in 2022.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, supporting Fico’s position, noted that blocking the EU budget would also lead to the blocking of funds intended for Ukraine.

The EU is currently negotiating its next seven-year budget, which will take effect in 2028. Merz’s move is seen as an attempt to use Germany’s status as the EU budget’s largest donor to pressure countries unwilling to agree to expanded support for Ukraine.

In December last year, the EU agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary decided not to participate and made it clear that they would not join any new lending programs.

Antonina Tumanova

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