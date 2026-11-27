Following negotiations in Brussels on November 26–27, EU countries failed to agree on providing Ukraine with an additional loan of up to €45 billion for 2027. The proposal was supported by 24 of the 27 countries. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic opposed it. The decision had to be postponed until the next summit, which will take place in December.

The funds are intended to help cover part of Ukraine’s projected financing deficit next year, which amounts to approximately €70 billion. The European Commission proposes raising €45 billion through borrowing on the markets, with the EU budget serving as the loan guarantee. Under the plan, up to €25 billion of this amount would be allocated for military assistance, and up to €20 billion for budget support.

Bohdan Danylyshyn, former Minister of Economy of Ukraine, told UNN how critical the delay in European assistance could be for the Ukrainian economy.

How much money the EU may provide to Ukraine

This month, the EU has already approved a loan of up to €45 billion for Ukraine for next year. Of this amount, €13.3 billion was earmarked for budgetary needs, while another €31.7 billion will be allocated for defense.

However, due to higher financial expenditures, the European Commission is proposing to provide Ukraine with an additional €45 billion. Of this amount, €20 billion will go toward budget support and €25 billion toward defense. Since EU leaders failed to agree on a new loan at the November 26–27 summit, they plan to return to this issue on December 17–18.

Bohdan Danylyshyn, former Minister of Economy of Ukraine, considers this additional financing critically important for fulfilling the state’s obligations.

The additional €45 billion is critically important for fulfilling Ukraine’s budgetary and defense obligations. The civilian component of the new package, amounting to up to €20 billion, is particularly important for financing Ukraine’s budget. According to an assessment by the Ministry of Finance dated November 10, Ukraine will need $52.6 billion in external budget financing in 2027. At that time, sources for $32.6 billion had yet to be confirmed. Under the baseline scenario, after the current loan, approximately €27 billion in budget-support needs would still remain. The additional €20 billion would cover about three-quarters of this gap — he emphasized.

It should be noted that according to the European Commission’s assessment, after taking the current loan into account, Ukraine’s overall budgetary and defense needs amount to approximately €70 billion. Even if the new package is fully financed, Ukraine will still need to raise approximately €25 billion more.

Ukraine may run short of money as early as the first quarter of next year

Bohdan Danylyshyn допускає that a budget shortfall could arise as early as the beginning of 2027. This will depend on the balance of available funds at the start of the year and the timing of international assistance.

A cash-flow gap is possible as early as the first quarter, especially if other receipts are also delayed. The decisive factors will be the actual balance of available funds at the beginning of the year and the dates of the first budget tranches under the current programs. Earlier, the Council of the EU set an indicative first tranche of macro-financial assistance under the current loan at €2 billion. If the first payments arrive on time, they will provide time to approve the additional package — he noted.

We remind you that on November 20, Ukraine’s budget received €8 billion through the Ukraine Facility program; however, according to Danylyshyn, it is difficult to determine how long the available funds will last.

The period for which the remaining available funds will last depends on expenditures through the end of December and the schedule of receipts at the beginning of 2027. There is insufficient public data to determine a specific month. Domestic borrowing through domestic government bonds may temporarily cover part of the need — Danylyshyn noted.

If international tranches are delayed, the government will have to determine which expenditures can be postponed. According to Danylyshyn’s assessment, new capital projects, non-critical procurements, and some development programs will be the first to come under threat. A delay in targeted defense financing could also affect the schedules for defense orders and deliveries.

Pensions, social benefits, and public-sector salaries will be among the priorities. In 2026, the government had already established such an order of priority in case of a shortage of funds. Defense and debt servicing were also included among the top-priority areas. If the liquidity shortage persists, Ukraine may revise the timelines for planned increases in salaries or pensions. The risk to regular payments arises only in the event of a prolonged funding deficit, when the possibility of postponing other expenditures and securing temporary financing has been exhausted — he said.

How a delay in aid will affect foreign exchange reserves and inflation

The former economy minister notes that, as of November 1, Ukraine’s international reserves stood at $49.1 billion. This amount was sufficient to cover 4.2 months of future imports. However, the speaker warns that a delay in international aid could slow the replenishment of the NBU’s reserves.

A delay in budget tranches will weaken the replenishment of the regulator’s foreign exchange reserves. With a smaller inflow of foreign currency, international reserves may decline even without an increase in interventions by the National Bank. If demand for foreign currency rises, the NBU may temporarily increase its sales to smooth exchange-rate fluctuations — he noted.

In his view, a weakening of the hryvnia will affect the prices of imported fuel and medicines. At the same time, a reduction in government spending may curb demand and partially offset this effect.

In conclusion, Danylyshyn believes that Ukraine’s financing for 2027 should be agreed separately from negotiations on the EU’s next budget.

If necessary, enhanced cooperation could be used, as in the case of the €90 billion loan, with financial obligations distributed among the participants. Changing the current financial framework in a way that would enable a guarantee from the EU budget requires unanimity in the Council. The compromise must cover both participation in the loan and consent to the budget guarantee. The decision on aid for 2027 should be made according to a separate timetable, regardless of the pace of negotiations on the EU’s seven-year budget. It is already important to agree on the dates of the first payments under the existing programs. At the same time, it is necessary to negotiate temporary financing with the G7 countries and other donors, work with the IMF and the World Bank, and fulfill the conditions for the disbursement of tranches that have already been agreed on time — Danylyshyn’s statement says.

The EU budget summit ended without an agreement — seven countries boycotted the negotiations and are demanding changes