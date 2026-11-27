The European Union summit in Brussels ended without an agreement on the future multiannual budget amid sharp disputes among member states and dissatisfaction with the approach of European Council President António Costa. Politico reports, as UNN writes.

Details

Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Belgium boycotted the format of negotiations in small groups proposed by Costa. According to diplomatic sources, the leaders of these countries were furious about the course of the discussions.

Some governments are already calling for a change in the approach to the negotiations and for another mediator to be brought in, or for the European Commission to be given a more active role.

The European Commission initially proposed a budget of approximately €2 trillion. Costa proposed cutting it by €204 billion, but advocates of budgetary austerity are demanding a reduction of approximately €250 billion.

The Baltic states opposed cuts to defense spending

A separate point of contention was the proposal to cut defense funding by €39 billion. The leaders of the Baltic countries categorically opposed such a decision.

Macron demands that the EU budget be agreed by December 31

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized his country’s substantial defense expenditures and financial support for Ukraine. Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs warned that cuts to defense funding would send a dangerous signal to Russia.

Because of the disagreements, EU leaders abandoned the planned second day of negotiations. The main battle over the future budget will now unfold at the December summit.

EU summit begins in Brussels: leaders to debate the budget and a loan to Ukraine