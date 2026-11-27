About 500 monkeys have overrun part of the grounds of the world-famous Taj Mahal mausoleum in the Indian city of Agra, raising concerns over attacks on visitors. This was reported by the Indian outlets NDTV and Jansatta, writes UNN.

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Videos showing large troops of monkeys near the eastern, western, and Royal Gates of the architectural complex are being circulated on social media.

The animals move freely around the landmark's grounds, and they have even previously been spotted bathing in the Taj Mahal's famous fountains.

Despite repeated statements by local authorities about plans to capture or drive away the monkeys, the problem has still not been resolved.

Monkeys have already attacked tourists

In September 2026, two visitors to the complex were hospitalized after being bitten by monkeys, including an 83-year-old tourist from Brazil. Another attack on a tourist from South Korea was recorded in July.

Visitors are advised not to approach the animals, avoid direct eye contact with them, and conceal food and personal belongings that may attract the macaques' attention.

Fiona, the famous hippopotamus, has died in the United States after swallowing a zoo visitor’s hat