Illustrative photo

The young Ukrainian man who set himself on fire in central Warsaw is in the intensive care unit in critical condition with severe burns. Polish police are checking whether third parties could have been involved in the incident or influenced the man's actions. This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, according to UNN.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland received official confirmation from the Polish police that the man who set himself on fire in central Warsaw on November 25 is a citizen of Ukraine. He was provided with urgent medical assistance. He is currently in the intensive care unit in critical condition with severe burns - the statement said.

The embassy added that Polish police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including the possible motives for the act, and checking whether third parties could have been involved in the incident or influenced the man's actions.

The Embassy's consuls are keeping the case under special supervision, providing the necessary consular assistance, and maintaining contact with the injured man's relatives, Polish doctors, and law enforcement officers - the diplomats concluded.

It will be recalled

On Wednesday, November 25, a 22-year-old Ukrainian man set himself on fire in central Warsaw. However, he was rescued and is currently in the intensive care unit of one of the Polish capital's hospitals.