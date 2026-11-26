The Cabinet of Ministers approved measures to ensure readiness and advance response in cities with a population of more than 100,000 in the event of the destruction or incapacitation of sewage pumping stations. Consumers will be urged to conserve water and discharge less wastewater; drinking-water dispensing points will be deployed, and the authorities must determine the zones, sequence, and schedules for restrictions or interruptions in water supply. This is stated in government directive No. 1240-r dated November 23, reports UNN.

Details

"In order to ensure the resilience of life-support systems in cities with a population of more than 100,000 under martial law, advance preparation and coordinated action by executive authorities, local self-government bodies, and providers of centralized water supply and centralized wastewater services in the event of the destruction or incapacitation of sewage pumping stations; to prevent the overflow of wastewater networks and facilities; to avert negative impacts on the environment; and to meet the priority needs of the population and critical infrastructure facilities: approve a list of measures to ensure readiness and advance response in cities with a population of more than 100,000 in the event of the destruction or incapacitation of sewage pumping stations," the directive says.

According to the directive, regional administrations and the Kyiv City State Administration, in cooperation with local self-government bodies and heating and water utilities, "for the purpose of engineering and technical preparation for the possible destruction or incapacitation of sewage pumping stations in advance, before an emergency or extraordinary situation occurs," must determine a list of critically important sewage pumping stations, as well as the boundaries of the respective sewerage basins.

They must also develop and approve a response plan for each critically important sewage pumping station, providing for the availability and readiness of shut-off and regulating valves, bypass lines, and mobile pumping units. The stations must be supplied with generators, fuel reserves, mobile pumps, and bypass pipes. Locations where wastewater can be temporarily discharged in the event of a complete shutdown of the pumps will also be determined in advance.

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The agencies must also, "for the purpose of advance preparation of measures to reduce the load on centralized wastewater systems from industrial consumers, and in the event of an emergency or extraordinary situation," promptly inspect the networks and identify enterprises that discharge the largest volumes of wastewater. A schedule will also have to be drawn up under which enterprises can discharge wastewater in turn. This is necessary so that, if a pumping station shuts down, the pipes do not overflow and can handle the volume of water.

"When preparing the relevant wastewater discharge schedules, take into account the need to ensure the safe operation or controlled shutdown of technological processes, water requirements for firefighting, and the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure facilities. Bring information about the prepared wastewater discharge schedules to the attention of the relevant industrial consumers no later than 48 hours after their approval and ensure their timely revision depending on the actual condition of centralized wastewater systems," the directive states.

To reduce the load on the sewerage system, ministries, regional administrations, and the Kyiv City State Administration must prepare special operating schedules for state and municipal institutions—schools, administrative buildings, and municipal facilities—in the event of an accident at pumping stations.

According to these schedules, all processes that consume a large amount of water, such as laundries, will temporarily be moved to the hours when the load on local pipes is the lowest.

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They must also prepare algorithms for informing the population and other consumers about economical water use, identify zones, the sequence and schedules of possible water supply restrictions, and develop plans for deploying drinking water distribution points and routes for delivering drinking and technical water.

In addition, permanent interagency working groups are being established in the regions and Kyiv, in cooperation with the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Economy, the State Environmental Inspectorate, the State Water Resources Agency and local government bodies, to coordinate measures to identify and stop violations of legislation in the area of drinking water, water supply and wastewater treatment. They are to collect, summarize and verify information on the accounting, contractual and permit documents of business entities and, if signs of criminal offenses are identified, immediately inform law enforcement agencies.

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