Television presenter and chef Gordon Ramsay will lead the new presenting lineup of the BBC motoring show Top Gear, which is returning four years after its last broadcast. UNN reports this, citing BBC.

Details

Ramsay will take the wheel alongside co-presenters who have not yet been named when filming for the show begins next year. Its return to screens is scheduled for 2028.

The programme has not been broadcast since 2022, when co-presenter Andrew Flintoff suffered serious facial and rib injuries after his open-top three-wheeled car overturned at the show's test track.

In a statement announcing his new role, Ramsay said he wanted to bring "fresh energy and ambition" to the show's formula, which is about being "amazing, entertaining and [with] the right amount of chaos".

Additional information

Top Gear began in 1977 and became one of the BBC's biggest hits in the 2000s thanks to Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

They were replaced by presenters including Chris Evans and Friends star Matt LeBlanc, before Flintoff replaced Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in 2018.

However, the show was "cancelled" after the former cricketer's accident in December 2022.

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