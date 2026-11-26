The Pentagon said that the United States is working to expand industrial cooperation with European partners and Ukraine in order to increase production of Patriot systems and strengthen supply chains. The Pentagon made the comment to Voice of America in response to media reports about delays by the United States in supplying Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, UNN writes.

From the outset, the U.S. government has supported efforts aimed at deepening industrial cooperation and strengthening global supply chains to increase production of existing and planned modifications of the Patriot system. To fulfill this commitment, the Department of War has undertaken a number of parallel measures to accelerate transatlantic industrial cooperation with European partners and Ukraine in the area of Patriot air and missile defense systems, and continues this work to this day - the Pentagon said on November 25.

At the same time, the department neither directly confirmed nor denied reports of delays in deliveries of interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

On October 20, commenting on whether the Pentagon was delaying the transfer to Ukraine of Patriot interceptor missiles paid for by allied countries, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth also spoke about limited stockpiles.

"We have not changed our approach to the Ukrainians in any way, but, of course, when it comes to things like interceptor missiles, we want to do everything we can to ensure that our own troops have them in the greatest possible quantities," he said.

What NATO says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with CNN on November 24 that interceptors continue to arrive in Ukraine, but acknowledged that there is a problem with limited stockpiles.

"Europeans can send their Patriot systems. The United States agrees to this without any delay. As for PAC-3, the United States made corresponding commitments במסגרת PURL aid packages (U.S. equipment for Ukraine paid for by Canada and European countries - ed.). These PAC-3 interceptor missiles are being supplied, as promised. Of course, we would all like more of these missiles to arrive in Ukraine — both from the United States and Europe — but we also understand that stockpiles are limited."

The NATO secretary general added that the United States and European partners are currently examining the issue in order to determine what can be done in this situation.

Context

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing informed sources, reported that the delivery of approximately 60 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine was being delayed because of the lack of approval from U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Pentagon has not yet approved the Patriot missiles already allocated to Ukraine, FT reports

According to the publication, the missiles have already been paid for by European partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said on November 24 that deliveries had been delayed.

Hegseth has still not approved the allocation of missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine — Zelenskyy