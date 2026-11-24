Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has still not approved the allocation of missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine, UNN reports.

As for the missiles for the Patriot systems, this letter is in the United States. And there, I will not lie, regarding 60… there is definitely one contract for 48 missiles. Unfortunately, Hegseth has not signed it yet. It depends on him. We are counting on these 50 missiles. But if they want to transfer 60, then we are all for it - Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

"About 60 Patriot interceptor missiles" that the United States has already agreed to supply to Ukraine, including some from European arsenals, are still awaiting Pentagon approval for shipment.